The new obelisk marking the loss of HMS Royal Oak was presented to the public at the Victory Gate entrance of HMNB Portsmouth yesterday morning (October 6). Sheila West, Florence Tiller, Doreen Webb, June Pivano and Tony Wormald – who are all related to sailors who perished after the Portsmouth ship was attacked by German submarine U-47 on October 14, 1939 – were involved in the ceremony.

Over half of HMS Royal Oak’s complement of 1,234 men and boys – 835 – died in the tragedy. The HMS Royal Oak Association organised the unveiling, which coincided with the 85th anniversary of the sinking. Personnel from HMS Nelson and HMS Excellent were involved in the memorial service, along with veterans, standard bearers and local dignitaries including the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of Portsmouth.

A Guard of Honour involving personnel from HMS Nelson, sea cadets from HMS Excellent and HMS Collingwood’s Volunteer Band marched towards the memorial just before 10am, with sea cadets being positioned to unveil the obelisk, which was hidden under the White Ensign. Crowds gathered to witness the historic moment, with family members of those aboard the ship taking off the flag to reveal the landmark. Bishop Phillip Egan and Rev. Bryan Hacket, Chaplain to the HMS Royal Oak Association, gave blessings and lead the hymns throughout the service.

High-ranking naval personnel that gathered to witness the service include Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire Mark Thistlethwayte, Rear Admiral Jeremy Bailey, Director Submarines Support, Captain Volker Gelaufen of the German Naval Attache, Commanding Officer of HMS Nelson Captain Lee McLocklan and Commanding Officer of HMS Excellent Commander Simon Gale. Wreaths were laid at the base of the monument as an act of remembrance. Gareth Derbyshire, honorary secretary of the HMS Royal Oak Association, said: “Its location outside the entrance to His Majesty’s Naval Base is not only a fitting tribute at the home of the Royal Navy to the sacrifice made by so many, but also an enhancement of the connection between HMS Royal Oak and the City of Portsmouth, her home port.”

