A Royal Navy frigate has launched string ray torpedoes while operating off the coast of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Somerset fired the missiles while carrying out exercises yesterday (September 9). The Type 23 frigate has been carrying out anti-submarine operations in the Scottish waters.

They released pictures and videos on social media of them firing practice torpedoes. As reported in the UK Defence Journal, the missiles are powered by a pump jet which runs on an electric motor - allowing them to fire at a fast rate with minimal noise and great agility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can be gathered about the target and its surroundings before launch. The torpedo works on its own using onboard software and sonar to find and lock onto a target.

HMS Somerset, based in Devonport, Plymouth, arrived in Faslane last week. Fleet Air Arm Squadron 814 carried out operations using Merlin Mk 2 helicopters. Earlier in her training, she conducted replenishment at sea trials alongside RFA Tidesurge.