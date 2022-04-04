The Portsmouth-based warship stopped by the island chain to support maritime police operations around the archipelago’s protected waters.

The last time a navy vessel visited the region was on January 29, 1976, when HMS Plymouth – a Rothesay-class frigate which was later involved in the Falklands War – visited the archipelago, which lies 1,090 miles east of Australia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Spey anchors at Vanuatu

Spey’s trip comes as the warship continues her long-term mission in the Indo-Pacific, which has seen her sail 24,000 miles from the UK via Hawaii and conduct a number of operations and port stops along the way.

The ship arrived in Vanuatu fresh from work in Fiji and from supporting the fight against the Coronavirus in Pitcairn Island and updating historic charts of remote Pacific waters.

Spey called in at Port Vila for a ‘Covid-safe visit’ and will work with patrol boat RVS Takuare near the capital and main trade hub before carrying out operations in the islands’ waters to protect fisheries.

HMS Spey's bridge team at work as the ship approaches Vanuatu, becoming the first Royal Navy ship to visit the island chain in 46 years.

HMS Spey’s captain, Commander Mike Proudman, said: ‘It is a privilege to visit Vanuatu. It marks an important return of the Royal Navy to support the government and the people of Vanuatu.

‘Although the Covid situation will not allow us to engage as much as we would like, the opportunity to support patrols and build our relationship with the Police Maritime Wing is valuable, and we hope to be able to return to assist further when the situation allows.’

British High Commissioner, Karen Bell, said she was ‘delighted’ by Spey’s visit, which will see operations carried out in and around Port Vila and the islands exclusive economic zone.

‘I hope this visit will mark the establishment of a close and productive relationship between HMS Spey and the Vanuatu Police Maritime Wing, laying the ground for close cooperation in future on areas such as fisheries protection and surveillance, in support of Vanuatu’s priorities,’ she added.

Commander Mike Proudman, HMS Spey's commanding officer.

Commissioner of Police, Robson Iavro, added Spey would work ‘closely’ with local forces on ‘matters of maritime and fisheries surveillance’.

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.