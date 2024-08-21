Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sailors on a Portsmouth-based warship trained with Australian allies off the coast of Fiji.

HMS Tamar is continuing to work alongside the Royal Australian Navy during her mission in the Pacific. Working alongside the Commonwealth forces for over two years, the River-class offshore patrol vessel is stationed with her sister ship HMS Spey.

In the latest task for sailors, the Australians planned an air drop of (symbolic) supplies for Tamar to fish out of the Pacific. Their C27J Spartan – an Italian-built military transporter designed to deliver personnel and kit to remote airstrips - located Tamar in the expanse of ocean, but were not able to make the drop as the sea was too rough. Despite the conditions, the task proved the ability of the Royal Navy and Royal Australian Air Force to co-ordinate efforts far from their respective homes.

HMS Tamar trained alongside Australian personnel while deployed in the Pacific. She is now set for operations with the New Zealand Navy.

Lieutenant Joe Hobday, HMS Tamar’s Navigating Officer, said: “We are a long way from home and knowing that we can call on partners like Australia is amazing. It is key that we continue to work with our friends and allies in the region. The aircraft looked awesome as it made its pass and the wing waggle was a nice touch.”

Commanding Officer Commander Tom Gell added: “We have regularly worked with Australian Defence Forces in this part of the world and it is like working with colleagues. Our time in Cairns allowed us to execute some essential maintenance and keep the Ship on mission. Operating together allows us to help protect the International Rules based system and demonstrates the UK’s enduring commitment to this part of the world; we are stronger together.”

Flight Lieutenant James Champness RAAF, the Spartan detachment commander, said it has been great to see the Royal Navy hold a persistent presence in the region. “Working with our Commonwealth and AUKUS partners is always special, so days like today are not only great fun, but meaningful opportunities to practise with our allies, too. Interoperability isn’t just a buzzword – being able to operate and communicate with our allies is vital to our shared goals in the region. I know we used to paint our planes camouflage as well, maybe we should do it again – it looks sick!”

HMS Tamer is heading to New Zealand for a series of visits and training operations with the Royal New Zealand Navy.