A Portsmouth-based Royal Navy ship has participated in experimental link up training with American and Australian allies.

Offshore patrol vessel HMS Tamar berthed alongside USS Emory S Land and the Australian survey ship HMAS Leeuwin to see if the different vessels can be used in berthing and replenishment scenarios. She treated the US Navy submarine tender as a floating jetty and was also involved in plug in operations for the vessel’s fuel, water and power supply.

The Emery S Land acts as a tender, historically known as a “depot ship” in the Royal Navy, to provide support to US Navy hunter-killer nuclear submarines. This involves providing electricity, water, consumables, spare parts, repairs and engineering assistance. Crews can also be provided medical and dental aid, mail, food and administration - in order to sustain operations when there is not a naval base nearby.

HMS Tamar alongside USS Emory S Land and HMAS Leeuwin in Australia conducting a link up exercise. Picture: Royal Navy | Royal Navy

Commander Tom Gell, of HMS Tamar, said three-ship link-up in Cairns boded well for future operations in the region by the three AUKUS partners who are all committed to strengthening security in the Indo-Pacific. Picture: Royal Navy | Royal Navy

RFA Cardigan Bay provides similar facilities to mine warfare vessels to extend their operations. All three navies had to use scale drawings to see if HMS Tamar could successfully berth alongside, with the vessel being seven times smaller than her American counterpart. Connections were made between the three ships so fuel, water and electricity could be provided to both ships from the US tender. The operation was carried out near Cairns, Queensland, with the city being a key base of operations.

The River-class ships have an impressive range of 6,000 miles, and have been used on operations in The Falkland Islands and other areas far afield. HMS Tamar has conducted various operations in the Coral Sea and South Pacific Islands to clamp down on illegal fishing and be involved in sustainability projects this year.

Commander Tom Gell said the three-ship link-up in Cairns boded well for future operations in the region by the three AUKUS partners who are all committed to strengthening security in the Indo-Pacific. He added: “The Emory S Land’s support for Tamar – or any Royal Navy ship of a similar size – on operations for a sustained period both alongside and underway is a realistic possibility.