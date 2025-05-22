A Portsmouth-based Royal Navy ship has completed a “comprehensive” maintenance period in Malta.

Offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent is set to return to operations with new dazzle camouflage. She is back in the fleet after a historic Caribbean mission fighting against drug smugglers; hundreds of millions of pounds of narcotics being seized on various tasks.

Commanding Officer Commander Tim Langford, said: “Our time in Malta has been invaluable. We’ve completed a comprehensive maintenance period that’s left the ship in an excellent condition, and the Ship’s Company has made the most of their time alongside.

Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Trent, based in Portsmouth, has finished her maintenance period in Malta and has been equipped with various upgrades. | Royal Navy

“It’s been a productive and rewarding chapter of Trent’s story, and particularly enjoyable in what used to be the home of the Royal Navy in the Mediterranean. Our focus is now towards regaining our aviation currency before resuming our operational duties in the Caribbean later in the year.”

What upgrades have been made?

The Royal Navy patrol ship has spent the past seven months in Malta, in dry dock for a revamp. Modifications were finalised and preparations have been made for her operational return. Alongside the new paintwork - given to her sister ships HMS Spey, Tamar, Medway and Forth - she has been given a new flight deck lighting system with new and improved LED lights.

HMS Trent is the first ship to be fitted with new LED navigation lights, replacing the old incandescent counterparts. Her upper deck has received husbandry work, with major overhauls being made to her radar system.

HMS Trent stations in Malta during her maintenance period. | Royal Navy

What next for HMS Trent?

The patrol vessel previously spent nine months in the Caribbean and was the first Royal Navy ship to intercept a narco-sub carrying cocaine. She provided reassurance to British Overseas Territories during hurricane season.

While stationed in Malta, the ship’s company took part in VE Day commemorations at Fort St Elmo in Valletta and before that supported Remembrance ceremonies in November. Sailors got some well-deserved downtime, taking part in adventurous training which included kayaking, mountain biking and fishing.

Members of the ship's company in Malta. | Royal Navy

The River-class ship left Malta today and is heading towards Augusta in Sicily. She will then stop off in Gibraltar, then head to the UK for flying trials to prepare for Hurricane season in the Caribbean - which lasts between June and November.

Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering) Jack Fryer said: “Malta has been great; we’ve had a lot of opportunities to get out and enjoy some adventurous training while also giving our systems some much needed maintenance.

“There’s been so much RN history that we’ve been able to explore. We’ve really been stepping in our forefather’s footsteps; with the Royal Navy’s base of Mediterranean operations directly next to the dockyard.”