Royal Navy: New Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer welcomes new sponsor Princess Royal at Rosyth ceremony
and live on Freeview channel 276
Princess Anne has become linked with the Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer. Her Royal Highness met those responsible for constructing the vessel, as well as sailors charged with turning the 455ft into a working warship. The ceremony took place in Rosyth, Scotland, on Thursday.
Commander Chris Cozens, the new frigate’s Senior Naval Officer, said: “It is an honour for HMS Venturer to have Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal as the Ship’s Sponsor. Her Royal Highness is an inspirational person and befitting as the figure head to lead the Type 31 Inspiration-class into service alongside the ship’s company.
“Today’s visit comes at a transitional period between the final large sections being lifted into place in the build hall and the beginning of the fitting out before a launch at the end of the year. We welcome Her Royal Highness once again into the Royal Navy family.”
The Princess Royal is also the sponsor of HMS Albion, Commodore-in-Chief of HMNB Portsmouth and Chief Commandant of Women in the Royal Navy. She will have the opportunity to be the guest of honour at key moments in HMS Venturer’s life, including naming and commissioning ceremonies.
Princess Anne will receive receive regular updates on the ship’s deeds and activities of around 115 men and women on board. With the ship currently under construction, the current company of 12 personnel were introduced to the new sponsor. The frigate is more than two years into her construction with the hull and much of the superstructure complete.
She is being built in the assembly hall, where defence firm Babcock will construct all five Type 31 Inspiration class vessels, alongside the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Defence Equipment and Support team. The ships will complete a wide variety of operations once they are completed.
Her Royal Highness presented two Long Service and Good Conduct Medals to two of HMS Venturer’s ship’s company, including Leading Hand Adam Duncan, the ship’s newest and most junior member. He said: “It was an honour to be presented with the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal by The Princess Royal during her visit to Venturer as recognition of my continued service.”
Babcock chief executive officer David Lockwood added: “It was a privilege to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our Rosyth site, as Ship’s Sponsor, to see the progress on HMS Venturer. The Inspiration class is an important addition to the UK’s defence and as capability partner, Babcock is proudly delivering these vessels to the Royal Navy fleet, while providing many opportunities in the UK supply chain and within local communities, including more than 1000 new job opportunities here at Rosyth in the next four years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.