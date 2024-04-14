Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Princess Anne has become linked with the Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer. Her Royal Highness met those responsible for constructing the vessel, as well as sailors charged with turning the 455ft into a working warship. The ceremony took place in Rosyth, Scotland, on Thursday.

Commander Chris Cozens, the new frigate’s Senior Naval Officer, said: “It is an honour for HMS Venturer to have Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal as the Ship’s Sponsor. Her Royal Highness is an inspirational person and befitting as the figure head to lead the Type 31 Inspiration-class into service alongside the ship’s company.

The Princess Royal alongside the ship's company of HMS Venturer in Rosyth, Scotland. Picture: Royal Navy

“Today’s visit comes at a transitional period between the final large sections being lifted into place in the build hall and the beginning of the fitting out before a launch at the end of the year. We welcome Her Royal Highness once again into the Royal Navy family.”

The Princess Royal is also the sponsor of HMS Albion, Commodore-in-Chief of HMNB Portsmouth and Chief Commandant of Women in the Royal Navy. She will have the opportunity to be the guest of honour at key moments in HMS Venturer’s life, including naming and commissioning ceremonies.

Princess Anne will receive receive regular updates on the ship’s deeds and activities of around 115 men and women on board. With the ship currently under construction, the current company of 12 personnel were introduced to the new sponsor. The frigate is more than two years into her construction with the hull and much of the superstructure complete.

HRH The Princess Royal meets members of Babcock International inside Venturer Hall. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Venturer in build in Rosyth.

She is being built in the assembly hall, where defence firm Babcock will construct all five Type 31 Inspiration class vessels, alongside the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Defence Equipment and Support team. The ships will complete a wide variety of operations once they are completed.

Her Royal Highness presented two Long Service and Good Conduct Medals to two of HMS Venturer’s ship’s company, including Leading Hand Adam Duncan, the ship’s newest and most junior member. He said: “It was an honour to be presented with the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal by The Princess Royal during her visit to Venturer as recognition of my continued service.”