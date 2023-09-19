Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is continuing on HMS Active, the second of five new Type 31 frigates scheduled to be built. The cutting-edge vessel is being built at the Babcock shipbuilding facility in Rosyth, Scotland.

Hundreds of friends and family watched as HMS Active’s Senior Naval Officer Commander Chris Couzens, and first-year electrical fitter Robbie Dick, placed a symbolic coin beneath the frigate’s keel. This major milestone happened eight months after the first steel was cut on the Inspiration-class warships.

Cdr Chris Couzens and apprentice Robbie Dick place the ceremonial coin under the keel. Picture: Royal Navy.

The keel being laid is a moment for Babcock employees to show their loved-ones the fruits of their labour. The keel coin was specially-commissioned, designed by a daughter of one of the team involved in Active’s construction, and will be presented to the ship’s company when Active is ready to sail later this decade.

it is considered a symbol of good luck to place the coin in the keel. John Howie, Babcock’s chief corporate affairs officer, said: “Type 31 is an incredibly important programme for Babcock, our Royal Navy and Ministry of Defence customer and for the wider UK Shipbuilding industry.

"We see first-hand the dedication and commitment from our team here in Rosyth, and we are hugely proud to be able to share this traditional ceremony and programme milestone for HMS Active with our customer, families and friends.” Several sections of HMS Active’s lower hull have been built in situ in the assembly hall.

Apprentice Robbie Dick with the HMS Active coin designer.

Two new vessels are currently being built simultaneously, with the construction of HMS Venturer taking place alongside HMS Active at Venturer Hall. All five of the new Type 31 frigates – Venturer, Active, Campbelltown, Formidable and Bulldog – will replace five general-duties Type 23 frigates.

Type 26 City-class vessels – which are currently being built in Clyde, Scotland – are set to supersede the dedicated submarine-hunting 23s. The bulbous bow on HMS Venturer was put in place earlier this month.