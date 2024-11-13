Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The serving crew of HMS Victory has named an assistance dog Nelson after raising over £10k.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ship’s company succeeded in raising the considerable amount by running a series of fundraising initiatives through their Associate Mess Member functions. These included placing collection tins on the bar, charging port fines at mess dinners, hosting associate night raffles and auctions, as well as collecting donations at various other events.

Remarkable fundraising efforts, which earned the team Gold Sponsorship status with the charity, allowed for one the cadet dogs to be trained as an assistance animal. Hounds for Heroes’ founder and Royal Navy veteran, Allen Parton, visited the ship’s company on Trafalgar Day to thank them for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the ship's company aboard HMS Victory have raised over £10k for Hounds for Heroes. | Royal Navy

He said: “To have the serving crew members of the Senior Mess of HMS Victory standing shoulder to shoulder with us on our charity mission these last six years is truly humbling. The very clear message being sent out to over 900,000 injured and disabled veterans in the UK today is that our colleagues care and we are not forgotten. From where I sit in the wheelchair, it’s a very powerful and a much-needed message to hear.”

Commanding Officer of HMS Victory, Lieutenant Commander Brian Smith, said: “I am extremely proud of the efforts from everyone on HMS Victory who have come together to raise such an incredible amount for Hounds for Heroes. We’re delighted to support this charity which makes a difference in the lives of wounded Armed Forces and Emergency Services personnel.”

Hounds for Heroes provides specially trained assistance dogs to both members of the UK Armed Forces and emergency services who have become physically disabled through illness or injury. The assistance training programme can take up to two years to complete, where the assistance animal will be partnered with a charity beneficiary. Further information can be found here.