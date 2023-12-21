Royal Navy: "Hostile" Houthi rebel actions branded "clear threat" to security as HMS Diamond joins task force
and live on Freeview channel 276
United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander Commodore Phil Dennis, the senior Royal Navy officer in the Middle East, made the claim as an international task force has been set up to protect merchant vessels.
The Portsmouth-based warship HMS Diamond is part of the operation after being deployed to the Red Sea following several attacks involving drones. The Type 45 destroyer fired its Sea Viper missile and shot down a suspected attack drone on Saturday morning. It was the first time the missile has been used by a Royal Navy vessel since the 1990-1991 Gulf War.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) did not confirm who was operating the crewless aircraft, but Houthi drones have been involved in incidents throughout December. HMS Diamond is now a part of Operation Prosperity Guardian – with warships from multiple nations combining to protect commercial vessels.
The USA UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain are all involved in the operation, led by the Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 153. The task force is responsible for security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb narrows and Gulf of Aden.
Cdre Dennis said: “The hostile actions of the Houthis, with their attacks on merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea, are a clear threat to the global economy and challenge the security, stability, and prosperity of all. Freedom of navigation and the unimpeded flow of goods and trade have long been central tenets of the Royal Navy.
"Alongside our regional partners and allies, HMS Diamond will make an enduring and valuable contribution to Operation Prosperity Guardian in support of the Combined Maritime Forces and Combined Task Force 153.” As previously reported in The News, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdel-Salam said any ship seen dealing with Israeli ports would be targeted. The rebels have been disrupting Israeli operations amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
SEE ALSO: Tanker hit by missile
Commander Pete Evans, HMS Diamond’s Commanding Officer, added: “The Royal Navy has always been committed to the protection of maritime trade and ensuring that both people and shipping remain safe in international waters. HMS Diamond and her ship’s company stand ready to work alongside our allies to protect peace and security.”
Approximately 23,000 merchant vessels pass through the Bab-al-Mandeb choke point, with the Suez being the gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the US officer commanding the Combined Maritime Forces from their headquarters in Bahrain, said uninterrupted trade is “crucial for the world economy”.
He added: “More than 10 per cent of global trade transits the waters anchored by two globally strategic waterways – the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab-al-Mandeb. Regionally, it has even greater impact, channelling trade across more than half the globe, ranging from Europe to Asia. An attack on a single ship may easily impact as many as ten or more nations.” HMS Diamond was previously working alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth during her Autumn deployment.