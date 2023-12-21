"Hostile” actions taken by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have been branded a “clear threat” to global security.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander Commodore Phil Dennis, the senior Royal Navy officer in the Middle East, made the claim as an international task force has been set up to protect merchant vessels.

The Portsmouth-based warship HMS Diamond is part of the operation after being deployed to the Red Sea following several attacks involving drones. The Type 45 destroyer fired its Sea Viper missile and shot down a suspected attack drone on Saturday morning. It was the first time the missile has been used by a Royal Navy vessel since the 1990-1991 Gulf War.

NOW READ: HMS Diamond uses missile to shoot down suspected attack drone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth-based warshipHMS Diamond recently shot down a suspected attack drone believed to be operated by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. She was previously part of the Carrier Strike Group, pictured passing in front of the sunset on 12th September 2023. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) did not confirm who was operating the crewless aircraft, but Houthi drones have been involved in incidents throughout December. HMS Diamond is now a part of Operation Prosperity Guardian – with warships from multiple nations combining to protect commercial vessels.

The USA UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain are all involved in the operation, led by the Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 153. The task force is responsible for security in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb narrows and Gulf of Aden.

Cdre Dennis said: “The hostile actions of the Houthis, with their attacks on merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea, are a clear threat to the global economy and challenge the security, stability, and prosperity of all. Freedom of navigation and the unimpeded flow of goods and trade have long been central tenets of the Royal Navy.

"Alongside our regional partners and allies, HMS Diamond will make an enduring and valuable contribution to Operation Prosperity Guardian in support of the Combined Maritime Forces and Combined Task Force 153.” As previously reported in The News, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdel-Salam said any ship seen dealing with Israeli ports would be targeted. The rebels have been disrupting Israeli operations amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of HMS Diamond, firing it's Sea Viper missile to engage and shot down a drone over the Red Sea. The Royal Navy warship has shot down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright/PA Wire.

SEE ALSO: Tanker hit by missile

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commander Pete Evans, HMS Diamond’s Commanding Officer, added: “The Royal Navy has always been committed to the protection of maritime trade and ensuring that both people and shipping remain safe in international waters. HMS Diamond and her ship’s company stand ready to work alongside our allies to protect peace and security.”

Approximately 23,000 merchant vessels pass through the Bab-al-Mandeb choke point, with the Suez being the gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the US officer commanding the Combined Maritime Forces from their headquarters in Bahrain, said uninterrupted trade is “crucial for the world economy”.