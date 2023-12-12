A commercial tanker has been hit by a cruise missile in the latest attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The motor transport vessel Strinda was struck by the anti-ship missile roughly 60 nautical miles north of Bab al-Mandab Strait, one US official told Reuters. Two American officials told the international news agency that the attack caused a fire and damage to the vessel, but no casualties were reported. Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, has been targeting international shipping amid regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Geir Belsnes, chief executive of the Strinda’s operator J Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi, said: “All crew members are unhurt and safe. The vessel is now proceeding to a safe port.” The Norwegian-flagged oil and chemical tanker was coming from Malaysia and was bound for the Suez Canal. She was supported by the USS Mason following the attack. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, although rebel military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said an important announcement would be coming from them soon.

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond was previously deployed alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth in the North Sea before being sent to the Red Sea. This was in response to the British ship Unity Explorer being attacked by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The Norwegian tanker Strinda has become the latest ship to be targeted by the rebels. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images.

The Royal Navy deployed Portsmouth-based HMS Diamond to the Red Sea in a bit to protect shipping lanes – joining forces with HMS Lancaster and other vessels. British-owned ship Unity Explorer was struck by a missile on December 3 along with two other vessels – according to US military Central Command – with the American warship USS Carney shooting down three drones in response.