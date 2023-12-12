Tanker hit by missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as Royal Navy’s HMS Diamond deployed to Gulf
The motor transport vessel Strinda was struck by the anti-ship missile roughly 60 nautical miles north of Bab al-Mandab Strait, one US official told Reuters. Two American officials told the international news agency that the attack caused a fire and damage to the vessel, but no casualties were reported. Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, has been targeting international shipping amid regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.
Geir Belsnes, chief executive of the Strinda’s operator J Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi, said: “All crew members are unhurt and safe. The vessel is now proceeding to a safe port.” The Norwegian-flagged oil and chemical tanker was coming from Malaysia and was bound for the Suez Canal. She was supported by the USS Mason following the attack. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, although rebel military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said an important announcement would be coming from them soon.
The Royal Navy deployed Portsmouth-based HMS Diamond to the Red Sea in a bit to protect shipping lanes – joining forces with HMS Lancaster and other vessels. British-owned ship Unity Explorer was struck by a missile on December 3 along with two other vessels – according to US military Central Command – with the American warship USS Carney shooting down three drones in response.
Defence secretary Grant Shapps previously described the attacks by the rebels as “outrageous” and “unlawful”. Reuters reports that Houthi rebels said they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of nationality, and warn shipping companies not to deal with Israeli ports.