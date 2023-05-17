News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Royal Navy issue updated statement following HMS Albion sailor's death in Stockholm, Sweden

The Royal Navy has provided an update on the sailor who was found dead in Stockholm following a night out.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:53 BST

An investigation was launched into death of a Royal Navy Sailor, who was stationed on HMS Albion, who was in Sweden to take part in the Aurora 23 exercise. It is believed that the sailor, who has not been identified, died after a night out with crew members, but the cause of death is currently unknown.

The Royal Navy has provided an updated statement on the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an incident in Stockholm which resulted in the death of a serviceperson. We continue to assist local authorities in their enquiries.

The Royal Navy has provided an updated comment on the death of a sailor in Stockholm. Pictured: HMS Albion L14 – Royal Navy Landing Platform Dock and USS Roosevelt DDG80 – US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture credit: Ben CorbettThe Royal Navy has provided an updated comment on the death of a sailor in Stockholm. Pictured: HMS Albion L14 – Royal Navy Landing Platform Dock and USS Roosevelt DDG80 – US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture credit: Ben Corbett
The Royal Navy has provided an updated comment on the death of a sailor in Stockholm. Pictured: HMS Albion L14 – Royal Navy Landing Platform Dock and USS Roosevelt DDG80 – US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture credit: Ben Corbett
Most Popular

‘The next of kin have been informed and have requested privacy, therefore we will not be issuing any personal details at this time. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends and It would be inappropriate to comment further.’

SEE ALSO: Investigation launched into death of Royal Navy Sailor stationed on HMS Albion

Related topics:Royal Navy