An investigation was launched into death of a Royal Navy Sailor, who was stationed on HMS Albion, who was in Sweden to take part in the Aurora 23 exercise. It is believed that the sailor, who has not been identified, died after a night out with crew members, but the cause of death is currently unknown.

The Royal Navy has provided an updated statement on the incident.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of an incident in Stockholm which resulted in the death of a serviceperson. We continue to assist local authorities in their enquiries.

The Royal Navy has provided an updated comment on the death of a sailor in Stockholm. Pictured: HMS Albion L14 – Royal Navy Landing Platform Dock and USS Roosevelt DDG80 – US Navy Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer. Picture credit: Ben Corbett

‘The next of kin have been informed and have requested privacy, therefore we will not be issuing any personal details at this time. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends and It would be inappropriate to comment further.’