Royal Navy: Banshee jet-powered drones used as targets before HMS Prince of Wales mission retired - why
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Banshee Jet 80+ systems were trialled and tested throughout a two-year period. They were used as targets during work-up exercises ahead of HMS Prince of Wales’ eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region - a mission considered the largest this century in terms of capability.
Banshee flight commander Lieutenant Tony Nairn said personnel have learnt a considerable amount regarding un-crewed systems, despite Jet 80+ models not being used by the force. He said: “The project has not been without its challenges and the novel concept of trialling a remotely-piloted jet system has required resilience from inception.
“The team has now established the foundations on which future agile projects can be built. This has been achieved through extensive generation and recording of the lessons experienced. While the Banshee air system will not become an in-service capability, it’s importance must not be underestimated. In this area of growth, what comes next is determined by what was done today.”
How were the Banshee drones used by the Royal Navy?
Personnel from 700X Naval Air Squadron conducted a flight in 2023 to understand how to fly and operate the Banshee drones, constructed by the defence giant QinetiQ. They reached speeds of up to 400mph. The team operated the devices from Predannack Airfield in Cornwall, close to their base at RNAS Culdrose.
Banshees simulated incoming threats to ships and aircraft, with exercises focusing on testing air defence systems. Exercises have taken place where the drones have been destroyed by air-to-air missiles from F35 jets and Wildcat attack helicopters. The Royal Navy said the devices are no longer being used as the Fleet Air Arm team has achieved its objectives.
Lieutenant Commander Steve Cooke, Commanding Officer of 700X NAS, said he was pleased with the results of the project. He added that the force is always looking to try new systems in the fast-paced world of drone technology.
He added: “Banshee has given us invaluable knowledge in how to operate high-speed drones. It’s also allowed us to assist with force generation for the carrier strike group. We are ready now for whatever the next capability will be.”
Peregrine un-crewed systems are currently being used by HMS Lancaster in the Middle East, with Malloy T-150 drones being the first autonomous capabilities being used during a carrier strike group deployment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.