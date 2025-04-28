Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jet-powered drones used as training tools throughout a number of trials have been retired from the Royal Navy.

Banshee flight commander Lieutenant Tony Nairn said personnel have learnt a considerable amount regarding un-crewed systems, despite Jet 80+ models not being used by the force. He said: “The project has not been without its challenges and the novel concept of trialling a remotely-piloted jet system has required resilience from inception.

Banshee Jet 80+ drones, which were used as targets during exercises to prepare for the HMS Prince of Wales carrier strike group deployment, have been retired from the Royal Navy. | Royal Naby

“The team has now established the foundations on which future agile projects can be built. This has been achieved through extensive generation and recording of the lessons experienced. While the Banshee air system will not become an in-service capability, it’s importance must not be underestimated. In this area of growth, what comes next is determined by what was done today.”

How were the Banshee drones used by the Royal Navy?

Personnel from 700X Naval Air Squadron conducted a flight in 2023 to understand how to fly and operate the Banshee drones, constructed by the defence giant QinetiQ. They reached speeds of up to 400mph. The team operated the devices from Predannack Airfield in Cornwall, close to their base at RNAS Culdrose.

Banshees simulated incoming threats to ships and aircraft, with exercises focusing on testing air defence systems. Exercises have taken place where the drones have been destroyed by air-to-air missiles from F35 jets and Wildcat attack helicopters. The Royal Navy said the devices are no longer being used as the Fleet Air Arm team has achieved its objectives.

Lieutenant Commander Steve Cooke, Commanding Officer of 700X NAS, said he was pleased with the results of the project. He added that the force is always looking to try new systems in the fast-paced world of drone technology.

He added: “Banshee has given us invaluable knowledge in how to operate high-speed drones. It’s also allowed us to assist with force generation for the carrier strike group. We are ready now for whatever the next capability will be.”

Peregrine un-crewed systems are currently being used by HMS Lancaster in the Middle East, with Malloy T-150 drones being the first autonomous capabilities being used during a carrier strike group deployment.