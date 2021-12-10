Frigate HMS Kent sailed back into the city earlier today – little more than 24 hours after the arrival of destroyers HMS Diamond and Defender and Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The mighty warship spent more than seven months away from home – 224 days or 32 weeks – as part of the floating ring of steel protecting the £3.2bn aircraft carrier.

Kent’s main job at sea was to hunt out for submarines lurking below the waves, a mission supported by sister ship HMS Richmond and the helicopters of 820 Naval Air Squadron.

The navy said the Portsmouth-based frigate successfully tracked ‘submarines on multiple occasions’ during its trip to the South China Sea and back.

Kent’s triumphant return to Portsmouth was marked by a traditional homecoming at Portsmouth Naval Base, attended by hundreds of family and friends of the ship’s crew.

‘Despite the challenges of operating in a Covid world, Kent’s ship’s company have excelled themselves throughout 2021,’ said Lieutenant Commander Matthew Court, the frigate’s executive officer and second in charge said..

‘From Greece to Guam, the team have brought out the very best in each other: safaris in Kenya, the Bangladesh Navy band and Miss Kent aside, I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of sailors to deploy with. Invicta – We are invincible.’

Kent’s journey with the carrier strike group has seen the vessel sail through 15 different seas and oceans in both hemispheres and visit 10 ports across four continents.

And her 200-strong crew have munched their way through 13,000 sausages and more than 39,000 eggs while they travelled some 48,525 nautical miles - a distance that would have taken her around the world more than twice.

The frigate has been a constant guardian of the Carrier Strike Group 21, one of six vessels which formed a ring of steel around UK flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Though the pandemic limited the chances for the crew to venture onto shore in many of the countries they visited, sailors did have the opportunity to head out on safari in Kenya during their return leg of the deployment.

For Marine Engineering Technician Josh Gayton, it was his first deployment having recently completed his training at HMS Sultan in Gosport.

He said: ‘With a deployment as long and as busy as this, it has been challenging physically and mentally with constant training along the way.

‘However, there has also been the opportunity to visit some great countries including Guam and also Kenya, where I was able to take part in a safari which was also the highlight of the deployment.’

Pictured: Amelia (7) Ellie (3) with Dad Chef Chris Mason and mum Becky.

A sailor on HMS Kent cracks a smile as she arrives in Portsmouth.

Crew on HMS Kent pictured carrying out final checks as the frigate came alongside at Portsmouth Naval Base

Hundreds of people attended HMS Kent's homecoming today