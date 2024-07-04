Leonard Roy Chivers, of Old Portsmouth, celebrated his birthday last weekend surrounded by his friends and family. They gathered at The Royal Maritime Hotel in Queen Street on June 29 as part of a reunion of those associated with HMS Kipling.

The ship was attacked by German Ju 88 bombers of Lehrgeschwader 1 while sailing north-west of Mersa Matruh in Egypt on May 11, 1942. In total, 29 sailors aboard the K-class destroyer were killed and 221 men were rescued. Len was one of them, surviving despite suffering severe burns and a broken back.

Len, an Able Seaman, was rescued and have lived on to see his great grandchildren grow up. As well as the reunion, Len said he enjoyed a low-key family get-together the following day.

He told The News: “It was a marvellous day at the Kipling reunion. We then went to the country house in Guildford. That was much more relaxing than the formal reunion. My grandson put together a BBQ and we watched the England football match.”

Len spoke to visitors at the Kipling reunion about his own experiences during the war, and said it was “quite sentimental” speaking in front of his family. He recounted the moment when the Germans attacked the ship and he lost consciousness. He said: “For the three hours before we were sunk, I was wearing headphones so I was in contact with the bridge to tell the crew what was going on, and sat on the gunner. We were being on and off bombed, and I would hear a near miss and a splash. It got to the stage where it looked as though it was going to be curtains.

"I unlaced my boats and the bridge told me there was a wave of aircraft approaching from the stern. We could see them anyway as we were facing that way. We only got a couple of rounds off with our gun and then there was a complete oblivion for me.” Len was out for 20 minutes, but the vessel took the same amount of time to sink and was on an even keel.

He added: "Fortunately, there were plenty of people around to get me into a Carley float. I was grateful that I partially regained consciousness to see the last moment of the Kipling and see the captain jump in and join us with survivors of two ships in the water.”

Len is the father of three sons and has four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Ian Chivers, 67, of Southsea, said the family very much enjoyed his father’s birthday. He said: “The children had a great time and it was good to see them all get together. Dad lined them all up in age order to give them £10 each. He wanted the new notes, but we couldn’t get them.

“At the Kipling event, He recounted the 24 hours where they lost Kipling, which was pretty amazing. The events of 80 years ago are etched on his mind. It was important that he was able to do it. Certain family members of mine had not heard him give that account before. It brings home what happened. There you are, as a 17-year-old, going through all that and scarred for life. Other people didn’t come back.

"It’s a different age then to now. People did things more blindly. Dad fought because he was so young and didn’t know the dangers. He was just an ordinary 17-year-old guy who happened to see all that and go through it all. He has all of us here, and it could have been very different.”

Graham Holloway, son of Oscar Holloway who also served aboard ship, was at the reunion and praised Len’s speech. He added that his father was called to the bridge by the captain, and had he stayed in position, would not have survived the attacked.

“(Len’s) memory of being 100-years-old is amazing,” he added. “His memory is so good that the Imperial War Museum has interviewed him in the past to interview him and share his stories. My father was also on the ship and was rescued. I still have my father’s life jacket he wore when he went into the water. They all made a contribution to the war effort, risking their lives. Many died. Len is a super guy and has lovely tales to tell.”

