Lt Cdr Jonathan Lovell is accused of reaching out with both hands 'out of the blue' and squeezing the Lieutenant's chest while they were at the formal event at the Gosport military school which is the Navy's main engineering training establishment.

The 42 year old father was said to have had a 'very focused' expression on his face as he suddenly groped her in a move that left his alleged victim questioning whether the dress she was wearing was 'showing too much'.

Lt Cdr Lovell had been the assessor for a marine engineering exam the Lieutenant had just taken and had passed her, the court martial was told. Prior to the alleged groping he had been telling other Navy personnel how well she had done.

At the hearing in Bulford Military Court, Wiltshire, Lt Cdr Lovell denied one count of sex assault. The court heard he has a partner and children and he has since retired from the Navy.

Opening the three day trial, prosecutor Lieutenant Commander Ed Hannah today said: "At the HMS Sultan summer ball the defendant touched [the Lieutenant]'s breasts. He reached out with both hands, placed them on her breasts, and squeezed without invitation. He did it intentionally and it was sexual."

The prosecutor said Lt Cdr Lovell didn't know the officer until earlier that week when he assessed her exam. At the ball, he had been praising her to other sailors and officers.

Pictured: Former Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Lovell outside Bulford Military Court. Picture: Ollie Thompson/Solent News

"When they were at the bar the defendant told her how well she had done - she had been nervous as it was an important milestone and was obviously pleased when he said she had done well", Lt Cdr Hannah said. "She was respectful, she called him sir."

The court heard as the night went on, Lt Cdr Lovell's behaviour 'deteriorated' as he became 'extremely drunk'. While outside the bar, Lt Cdr Lovell was visibly drunk so the Lieutenant took him inside to get him water before he left her 'shocked' from the alleged sexual assault.

In a police interview played to the court, the Lieutenant, who can't be named for legal reasons, said: "Outside with Lt Cdr Lovell, he was quite clearly drunk at that point so I thought he needs water and I convinced him to go inside with myself to get him water and then he became quite difficult. Inside I saw my friend there and asked him if he could help.

"Then Lt Cdr Lovell reached forward and grabbed my breasts. I pushed back at him. He reached forward out of the blue. I was so surprised it happened as it didn't feel like I was leading up to that. I was so surprised. He was very drunk, slurring his words, quite incoherent.

"It felt like it happened in such a fast time, his hands just came up out of the blue... I can still feel the squeeze today. I think he just wanted to grab my boobs, that was his mindset at the time."

She added: "My brain went 'was my dress showing too much? Was I smiling too much at him?' I was having all these thoughts. I felt really uncomfortable and just wanted to escape the situation and be able to walk away.

"The intent on his face when he went forward... that look has just stayed with me, it was a very focused facial expression."

The Lieutenant also said after she pushed him away, Lt Cdr Lovell was 'agitated' and 'his body language seemed quite angry'. Moments later, a senior Navy officer and bar staff came over to ask her if drunk Lt Cdr Lovell was bothering her. He was then escorted away and argued with staff. "He seemed quite upset when bar staff took him away", the Lieutenant added.

The court heard she told others at the event what happened and formally reported it a week later.

Lt Cdr Lovell denies one count of sex assault. The court heard he has admitted one count of misconduct through alcohol after he argued with staff that night, refused to leave the summer ball, and smashed a window when he eventually departed.