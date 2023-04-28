News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
13 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
58 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
1 hour ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
2 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Royal Navy life rafts upcycled to produce bags in new innovative project

A new initiative has been launched to recycle Royal Navy life rafts to produce a stylish accessory.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) has launched a new line of upcycled products in partnership with the Royal Navy and youth charity, Oarsome Chance.

Each bag is made from decommissioned Royal Navy life rafts that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill and the money raised from the new collection will be donated back to the RNRMC and Oarsome Chance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each item in the collection is made in Oarsome Chance’s studio, where students are involved with the design and construction of the products through their specialised in-house training programme.

Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Pictured is: (third from left) Pablo Madrid,Canvas Works, (fourth from left) Paul Napthine, ceo of Oarsome Chance, (third from right) Bob Field, head of supporter services and engagement at RNRMC, (second from right) WO 1 George Reeves from the Royal Navy with students from Oarsome Chance. Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2580)Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Pictured is: (third from left) Pablo Madrid,Canvas Works, (fourth from left) Paul Napthine, ceo of Oarsome Chance, (third from right) Bob Field, head of supporter services and engagement at RNRMC, (second from right) WO 1 George Reeves from the Royal Navy with students from Oarsome Chance. Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2580)
Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Pictured is: (third from left) Pablo Madrid,Canvas Works, (fourth from left) Paul Napthine, ceo of Oarsome Chance, (third from right) Bob Field, head of supporter services and engagement at RNRMC, (second from right) WO 1 George Reeves from the Royal Navy with students from Oarsome Chance. Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2580)
Most Popular

Bob Field, head of support services and engagement for RNRMC said: ‘I knew from my last job in The Royal Navy that the MoD disposed of disused items in varying ways, including some going to landfill at a cost. With the help of my colleagues, I thought there’s got to be a creative solution here.

SEE ALSO: Seal spotted in Southsea by dog walker who had a pleasant surprise

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Through this project we’ve managed to take difficult or impossible to recycle materials, materials destined for a landfill, and make incredible products with new value.’

Oarsome Chance is a charity that works with children who are at risk of exclusion and it offers a range of activities including bike mechanics and musical performance and production.

Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Pictured is:Students from Oarsome Chance (back) India (10) with (front l-r) Logan (12), Carter (12) and Jacob (12). Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2572)Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Pictured is:Students from Oarsome Chance (back) India (10) with (front l-r) Logan (12), Carter (12) and Jacob (12). Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2572)
Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Pictured is:Students from Oarsome Chance (back) India (10) with (front l-r) Logan (12), Carter (12) and Jacob (12). Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2572)

Paul Napthine, CEO of Oarsome Chance said: ‘Our collaboration with RNRMC around the new RNRMC x Canvas Works product range is so exciting on many levels. Not only is it a fantastic charity partnership, a way for the two organisations to support each other’s goals, but also a way for both charities to raise funds.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2552)Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2552)
Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity have now partnered with local charity ‘Oarsome Chance’ who bring about change for disadvantaged young people in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas by using the powerful incentive of sport in combination with vocational training. Oarsome Chance and their manufacturing arm Canvasworks have taken items from the RNRMC and produced goods from them. Picture: Sarah Standing (270423-2552)
Related topics:Royal NavySouthsea