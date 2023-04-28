News you can trust since 1877
Seal spotted in Southsea by dog walker who had a pleasant surprise

There has been a seal sighting on Southsea beach after a dog walker got a shock when she came across the animal.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST

Joana Miranda Medeiros spotted the seal whilst on a walk with her two dogs and her partner not far from the Hayling Island Ferry.

Her dogs went ahead and they stopped in their tracks and began sniffing the area and it was only when she got closer that she realised that there was a large seal sat minding its business.

Gorgeous seal spotted in Southsea this morning.
Gorgeous seal spotted in Southsea this morning.
The Southsea resident got closer to the animal to make sure that it was okay but the seal was just enjoying its time bathing on the beach.

Joana said: ‘It was just chilling, it was one of those moments where I thought ‘oh my god what is this’ and I got a few metres away from it to see if it was okay but it was just having a nap and chilling.

‘I have never seen a seal on Southsea beach before.’

