Joana Miranda Medeiros spotted the seal whilst on a walk with her two dogs and her partner not far from the Hayling Island Ferry.

Her dogs went ahead and they stopped in their tracks and began sniffing the area and it was only when she got closer that she realised that there was a large seal sat minding its business.

Gorgeous seal spotted in Southsea this morning.

The Southsea resident got closer to the animal to make sure that it was okay but the seal was just enjoying its time bathing on the beach.

Joana said: ‘It was just chilling, it was one of those moments where I thought ‘oh my god what is this’ and I got a few metres away from it to see if it was okay but it was just having a nap and chilling.

‘I have never seen a seal on Southsea beach before.’