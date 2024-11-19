Royal Navy: Military exercise at Browndown Point Beach near Gosport with exclusion zone in place - when

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:12 GMT
Military drills will be carried out near a popular beach with an exclusion zone in place.

King’s Harbour Master (KHM) Portsmouth reports that a naval exercise will be conducted near Browndown Point, Gosport. Tests will take place between Friday (November 22) and Monday (November 25).

A military exercise will be taking place in the vicinity of Browndown Point near Gosport. | KHM Portsmouth

A temporary exclusion zone will be made to keep the public away from the exercise. KHM Portsmouth said: “During the exercise the area will be in constant use, small craft conducting tactical landings and blank firing from sea to land.”

KHM said all vessels taking part in the exercise will be monitored. The co-ordinates for the exclusion zone are as follows:

P1: 50°47.27N 001°11.03W P2: 50°47.20N 001°10.46W P3: 50°46.78N 001°10.56W P4: 50°47.03N 001°11.46W

