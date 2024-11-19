Royal Navy: Military exercise at Browndown Point Beach near Gosport with exclusion zone in place - when
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
King’s Harbour Master (KHM) Portsmouth reports that a naval exercise will be conducted near Browndown Point, Gosport. Tests will take place between Friday (November 22) and Monday (November 25).
A temporary exclusion zone will be made to keep the public away from the exercise. KHM Portsmouth said: “During the exercise the area will be in constant use, small craft conducting tactical landings and blank firing from sea to land.”
KHM said all vessels taking part in the exercise will be monitored. The co-ordinates for the exclusion zone are as follows:
P1: 50°47.27N 001°11.03W P2: 50°47.20N 001°10.46W P3: 50°46.78N 001°10.56W P4: 50°47.03N 001°11.46W
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.