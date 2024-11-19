Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Military drills will be carried out near a popular beach with an exclusion zone in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King’s Harbour Master (KHM) Portsmouth reports that a naval exercise will be conducted near Browndown Point, Gosport. Tests will take place between Friday (November 22) and Monday (November 25).

A military exercise will be taking place in the vicinity of Browndown Point near Gosport. | KHM Portsmouth

A temporary exclusion zone will be made to keep the public away from the exercise. KHM Portsmouth said: “During the exercise the area will be in constant use, small craft conducting tactical landings and blank firing from sea to land.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KHM said all vessels taking part in the exercise will be monitored. The co-ordinates for the exclusion zone are as follows:

P1: 50°47.27N 001°11.03W P2: 50°47.20N 001°10.46W P3: 50°46.78N 001°10.56W P4: 50°47.03N 001°11.46W