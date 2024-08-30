Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The disposal date for the wardroom at HMS Nelson has been reaffirmed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) - with changes projected at the base.

The base’s wardroom in Queen Street was listed among other sites to be disposed of in the MoD’s Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio. Originally announced in 2016, the government body said changes will be made to the site’s accommodation and messing facilities in 2031. No other part of the base is expected to be affected.

The HMS Nelson wardroom has been earmarked for disposal by the MoD. | Google Street View

When asked why the wardroom has been earmarked for disposal, and what may replace it, a Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “The disposal of HMS Nelson Wardroom is being considered as part of the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio which is the single biggest estates change programme within Defence investing £5.1Bn in more modern and sustainable infrastructure.”

The MoD is trying to remove or change some of its sites to boost local economies, they said on its website. They added: “As part of the optimisation process, defence will dispose of sites that are no longer required for military use as units move to more purpose-built facilities. Disposing of these sites create exciting opportunities for alternative use, resulting in regeneration, business growth and job creation within the local area. To date, DEO has released over 1,430 hectares of surplus Defence land for commercial and residential development at 25 sites.”

The MoD and the Royal Navy review its estate on a regular basis to try and optimise the use of its buildings and assets. The Royal Navy said there is no expected impact on personnel at HMS Nelson, as facilities will remain available. Requirements will be reviewed closer to the proposed closure date. No further decisions have been made on the future of the site thus far.

Other sites listed alongside the wardroom includes Fort Blockhouse, with preliminary plans being mooted to replace the fort with a mixed used development to boost Gosport’s economy. MP Caroline Dinenage previously said the site has been left to rot at the taxpayers’ expense.