The Ministry of Defence (MoD) have responded to a report stating their actions at deterring Houthi rebels from attacking ships were “not successful”.

As previously reported in The News, The International Institute for Strategic Studies Think Tank (IISS) said the impact the Royal Navy and US forces has had on securing the Red Sea from Iranian-backed militants based in Yemen have been minimal.

In a research paper titled Navigating Troubled Waters: The Houthis’ Campaign in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the IISS said although many lives were saved by UK and American intervention - under Operation Prosperity Guardian - it should not be deemed as successful due to persistent attacks throughout the year and shipping not returning to pre-militant levels.

The MoD has responded to criticism levelled at the Royal Navy's Operation Prosperity Guardian, where HMS Diamond and other ships were deployed to the Red Sea to protect merchant vessels from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. | Royal Navy

The report said: “A number of attacks were thwarted, and the interceptions would have contributed to protecting freedom of navigation, as envisioned. However, the attacks have persisted at a consistent rate since interceptions began.”

It added: “The defensive actions of Operation Prosperity Guardian and EUNAVFOR Aspides – while undoubtedly having saved the lives of civilian sailors – have failed to reassure the international shipping industry sufficiently for traffic in the Red Sea to return to pre-November 2023 levels.

“Mandated with protecting the freedom of navigation, the participating nations’ need to maintain significant naval assets in the region is a serious burden. This is particularly true for the EU and its member states, whose navies are already overstretched. Adding to this, the cost of depleting expensive weapons systems to defend against the more cheaply manufactured Houthi missiles and UAVs raises the question of how long the current missions can be sustained.

“One year after the start of the Houthi attacks, it seems clear that the current approach taken by the international community in addressing the challenge has failed to achieve its goal. Limited military action alone is not enough to reassure shipping lines sufficiently for traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.”

Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond was regularly deployed to the Red Sea from December 2023 and throughout the first half of 2024. The warship shot down multiple attack drones in different scenarios, deploying her Sea Viper missiles and guns on several occasions.

In response to the IISS report, a government spokesperson said the UK is fully prepared to defend itself against any threat alongside Nato allies. They added: “Since November 2023, the Houthi’s have launched more than 260 attacks unprovoked, reckless attacks on unarmed commercial ships in the Red Sea.

“The RAF, alongside our allies, has played a key role in five rounds of strikes, targeting and destroying important Houthi facilities from the air, whilst HMS Diamond has shot down a Houthi missile in the Red Sea using their sea viper missile system. The UK will continue to defend UK interests and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.”