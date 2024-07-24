Royal Navy: MoD orders deadly LMM missiles so Wildcat helicopters can destroy drones in "dangerous world"
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is investing £176m into Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM). These can be utilised by Stormer combat vehicles in the British Army and the Martlet anti-surface missile system used by the Royal Navy’s Wildcat helicopters. The weapons are being produced by the British company Thales UK.
Maria Eagle, minister for defence procurement and industry, said: “In a more dangerous world, we must continue to provide weapons to Ukraine but also replenish our own stocks. Our new order of Lightweight Multirole Missiles from Thales UK will support this, providing our Armed Forces with versatile missiles that can be used against threats such as drones, helicopters and small maritime targets. This contract is also a great example of how defence investment can support economic growth and sustain jobs in the UK for years to come.”
LMM missiles weigh just 13kg each and can be used to shoot down drones, helicopters, other aircraft, and small, fast maritime targets. Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) – the MoD’s procurement arm - will be in charge of the contract, which is expected to support the 135 jobs at Thales’ site in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Hundreds of LLMs have been gifted to Ukraine as they continue to fight against Russia’s invasion.
Andy Start, CEO of DE&S, said: “As we have seen during UK military operations and when used by our Ukrainian allies, LMM is a versatile and valuable missile in a variety of battlespaces. Now more than ever we need to ensure UK Armed Forces and our allies are fully equipped to defeat the evolving global threats we face. This order with Thales UK is a key element of that collective effort.”
The DE&S placed a £69m order with Thales UK earlier this year to secure the supply chain for key components used in the manufacture of the missiles. CEO Alex Cresswell said: “Today’s contract announcement reflects the enduring partnership between the UK MOD and Thales for the provision of lightweight weapons. I look forward to continuing to work closely together with the Ministry of Defence to deliver the capabilities our Armed Forces need, and to make industry more resilient to deal with increasing demand.”
