The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is searching for a new training ship to develop the next generation of Royal Navy cadets.

As reported in the UK Defence Journal, the government body has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to find a new vessel. The former Harbour Training Ship (HTS), HMS Bristol, was decommissioned in Portsmouth in 2020 after serving in the role on Whale Island since 1991. The decision was made due to rising maintenance costs and safety concerns.

HMS Bristol, a Portsmouth-based former Harbour Training Ship, is set to be replaced with another vessel. She was decommissioned in 2020. | Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright

Cadets were provided with a vital residential accommodation and a realistic warship experience while HMS Bristol was in service. Royal Navy Cadet Forces and other youth organisations will use the HTS, with the MoD wanting to provide them with a new “warship experience” under Project Powerful.

The UK Defence Journal said the HTS at Whale Island supported around 30,000 bed nights and hosted approximately 500 courses annually for cadets and youth participants, with the absence of the facility diminishing the quality and realism of training - noted by the MoD.

HMS Echo could be used as the replacement for HMS Bristol as a Harbour Training Ship. | Royal Navy

Project Powerful aims to re-establish the previous training environment, combining residential accommodation and access to water-borne activity facilities. The defence publication said the MoD future procurement activities related to Project Powerful will be advertised in line with public procurement regulations.

HMS Echo or HMS Ramsay to replace HMS Bristol?

The Defence Journal said two Royal Navy ships can be converted into a HTS. One of them is HMS Echo, Survey Vessel Hydrographic Oceanic (SVHO). She was decommissioned in 2022 and “is currently berthed in a non-tidal berth awaiting disposal, subject to being utilised for Project Powerful”.

Another option is HMS Ramsay, a Sandown-class Single Role Mine Hunter, the Defence Journal said. The MoD in the (RFI) that they are not constrained by the two options, and alternative solutions may be found. Interested parties have until September 11 to respond to the RFI.