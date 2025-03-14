All-powerful new nuclear submarines are being built and will soon be part of the fleet.

Four ballistic missile underwater vessels are being constructed at the cost of £41bn. The project is progressing as intended in an effort to bolster UK capabilities.

Ben Obese-Jecty MP, Conservative MP for Huntingdon, enquired about the construction in a parliamentary written question to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Minister of defence procurement, Maria Eagle, said: “The programme remains on track to manufacture four Dreadnought Class submarines within the original cost estimate of £41bn, consisting of £31bn and a contingency of £10bn. The First of Class, HMS Dreadnought, will enter service in the early 2030s.”

What are the new nuclear submarines for the Royal Navy?

The Dreadnaught-class are due to replace their current Vanguard-class counterparts, which are part of the British nuclear deterrent. It’s considered one of the largest defence projects in UK history, with the aim of maintaining the capability for decades in the future.

As reported in the UK Defence Journal, each submarine will have an extended life service of 35 to 40 years. Each vessel will have a crew of 130, including three chefs and a doctor. They will feature a separate female quarters, a gym, a classroom, and a lighting system that simulates daylight and night-time - supporting personnel wellbeing during long deployments.

A Rolls-Royce’s PWR3 (Pressurised Water Reactor 3), a nuclear system which is more advanced and efficient than the PWR2 used in the previous submarines. It has an extended lifespan, reduced maintenance costs, and a simpler operation with 30 per cent fewer components to improve reliability and cost-effectiveness.

In a first for British submarines, X-rudders will be used alongside a pumpjet propulsion system. This along with BAE Systems’ Active Vehicle Control Management (AVCM) is expected to improve handling and automation. Advanced sonar systems and quad missile tubes will also be fitted.

Other hunter-killer submarines are also being constructed for the Royal Navy. HMS Agamemnon sailed for the first time in October, with her construction hitting the final stages.