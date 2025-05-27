Critical restoration work is continuing on one of Britain’s nuclear submarines.

Vanguard-class vessel HMS Victorious is undergoing a £560m renovation project. The 16,000-tonne submarine – one of four which conducts nuclear deterrent patrols - is now out of the water and situated at an impressive refit complex.

Commander Simon ‘Bob’ Church, HMS Victorious’ Commanding Officer, detailed what work has been carried out so far. He said: “The afloat phase has seen some extremely innovative engineering solutions and several in-water firsts for a ballistic missile submarine, including reactor de-pressurisation and removal of missile tube muzzle hatches which has only been achieved by working together as one team. While there have been some initial challenges, the dedication and professionalism of our crew and our Babcock partners, has ensured that we are making every effort to maintain momentum.”

Restoration work is continuing on HMS Victorious, with the nuclear submarine undergoing an "extensive overhaul". | MoD Crown Copyright - The MoD has altered this picture for security reasons

The Royal Navy said the submarine is undergoing an “extensive overhaul”, officially known as a deep maintenance period. It’s hoped the restoration will allow her to conduct deterrent patrols throughout the next decade. New Dreadnought-class submarines will also be taking over those duties.

HMS Victorious’ refit is taking place at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth. Dock 9 has been specifically upgraded for the renovation to be carried out. Combined efforts from Royal Navy and Babcock Marine engineering teams had lead to significant progress being made to the restoration.

Major upgrades will be made to the submarine during the project, with her critical systems being revalidated for safety reasons. HMS Victorious is one of the oldest ships in the force’s disposal - designed in the 1980s and entering service in the mid-1990s.

Captain Ben Stafford, Superintendent Submarines, said: “Everyone in the Defence Nuclear Enterprise recognises the importance of this maintenance period to the UK’s national security and that is why our work to ensure HMS Victorious returns to operations as soon as possible matters.”