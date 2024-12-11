An officer on the Royal Navy's new flagship has been cleared of sexually assaulting a female colleague while on a “girls’ holiday” at a popular USA “spring break” resort.

Lieutenant Liam Humphries was accused at a court martial of taking “full advantage” of the drunk sailor at an Airbnb while HMS Prince of Wales was docked in Florida. Having met the sailor at a nightclub in Daytona Beach, Lt Humphries was said to have molested her while she was passed out at an apartment she was renting with friends.

Lieutenant Liam Humphries, who serves on HMS Prince of Wales, has been cleared of sexually assaulting a female sailor while she was on a "girls' holiday" in Florida, USA. | Solent News & Photo Agency

However, he said that what happened between him and the female sailor - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was consensual. At Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire, Lt Humphries denied one count of sexual assault by penetration and has now been found not guilty by a panel after a five day trial. Court heard the alleged incident happened when the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier travelled to the US.

The vessel - one of the most advanced warships in the world - last week became the Royal Navy's fleet flagship, taking over from her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth. Opening the case prosecutor Colonel Jim Carmichael said the female sailor couldn't have consented because she was unconscious when she was sexually assaulted.

Col Carmichael said: "[The victim] was serving on board HMS Prince of Wales, also serving on board was Lt Humphries, he was an education officer. The Prince of Wales docked in Florida, [the victim] with her friends decided to have a girls' holiday in Daytona Beach, also present [in the city] were around 20 to 30 male officers.

The case was heard at Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire. | Solent News & Photo Agency

"[The victim] and her friends had some pizza and drinks, they went into downtown Daytona Beach for a night out. Towards the end of the night she went into the toilet of the nightclub, she can't remember anything between then and waking up in her Airbnb.

Court heard the female sailor woke up in bed with the defendant sexually assaulting her without consent. The defence said a sexual act took place, which the sailor consented to at the time.

Col Carmichael added: "The issue in this case is a straightforward one, she could not have consented because she was unconscious at the time." The sailor told her friends the next day that she thought she had been spiked although a test at a clinic in Florida came back negative, the court heard.