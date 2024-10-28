The Royal Navy will expand its presence in the Pacific Ocean to combat China’s influence in the wake of deploying an aircraft carrier next year,

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has laid out plans for a greater naval presence in the Pacific while on a visit to Samoa on Saturday. Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is due to be deployed to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region in 2025, where she will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group.

Mr Starmer was in the pacific for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) - meeting with his Singaporean counterpart. Sir Keir said the UK’s foreign policy cannot just be dealing with challenges close to home, but also helping to tackle the problems faced by allies further afield.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to increase the Royal Navy's presence in the Indo-Pacific region to combat China. HMS Prince of Wales is due to take charge of a UK Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific region in 2025. | Royal Navy

The larger naval presence will include more joint patrols across the world’s largest ocean to reinforce the security of its small island nations, respond to natural disasters and combat illegal fishing. The patrols play into a strategy adopted by the UK in recent years called the “Indo-Pacific tilt”, which is aimed at countering the growing influence of China and ensuring the West has a widespread presence in the region.

The prime minister said: “My visit to the Pacific this week has only reinforced how important this part of the world is to the United Kingdom’s prosperity and security, and I know across business, trade and defence, we play a vital role in supporting the region too.” He added: “As responsible international players, we cannot turn a blind eye to the challenges faced by our friends and partners on the other side of the world, so my message today is clear: this is just the beginning of our commitment to the Indo-Pacific. Combining expertise, local knowledge and investment, I truly believe we can create unique opportunities for people both in the Pacific and at home, and in doing so, we play our part in ensuring a safer, fairer world.”

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group in the North Sea. | Mike Cooter (280924)

The Royal Navy has recently run its first-ever counter illegal fishing patrols in the Pacific alongside New Zealand and Fiji, with Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tamar joining forces with forces from both countries in April. It now plans to extend this offer to other Pacific island countries to help them protect maritime routes and their economies.

HMS Spey still holds a presence in the region after completing Exercise Bersama Lima alongside Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore - carrying out a wide range of warfare scenarios at sea alongside aircraft. Mr Starmer met with HMS Tamar’s crew last Friday (October 25) to thank them for their role in responding to a mayday call from the Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui, which sank after running aground on a reef earlier in October.

The UK meanwhile plans to expand its economic reach into the Pacific region with a new “Pacific Business Club” alongside the Australian Government. Britain will also provide extra cash to an initiative aimed at protecting the small islands in the ocean from the impact of climate change.