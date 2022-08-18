Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth-based sailor Chief Petty Officer Graham ‘Sid’ Street was an underwater warfare specialist in the navy, serving for 35 years.

However, the proud 58-year-old was known best for a pillar in the rugby union community and for his charity work.

CPO Graham Street

Diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017, Graham – originally from Little Clacton in Essex – devoted much of his spare time to his family and fundraising for charities fighting the disease and helping families with it.

His various efforts for charities saw him raise more than £250,000 and earn the British Empire Medal in 2020.

Graham excelled in his contribution to Rugby Union (Wasps and Croydon) and Royal Navy Rugby Union in the front row both as a player and coach. He ran in the legendary Field Gun run for Portsmouth on several occasions and did anything to promote sport in the Senior Service.

He joined the Royal Navy in February 1987 and served in many Portsmouth-based units including training establishments, earning nine service medals during his time in uniform, as well as the Meritorious Service.

CPO Graham Street with his wife Alison

A spokesman from the Royal Navy said: ‘A huge character with an even bigger heart, Graham was renowned for naval anecdotes – known as ‘Sid dits’ - and was an inspiration and role model to many, continuing to pass on his passion for and experience of the navy to new generations of sailors, most recently at HMS Collingwood.’

‘Throughout his battle with cancer, he demonstrated fortitude and immense resilience in abundance; never allowing his trademark sense of humour and razor-sharp wit to wane,’ said Royal Marine Major Steve Cox , in charge of the Hasler rehabilitation centre in Plymouth – where Graham spent his final serving months.

‘His desire to help and support those around him never faltered and his positive influence will endure within every staff, whether civilian or military and personnel assigned to the Royal Navy Recovery Centre Hasler. It was a privilege to serve alongside him – he will be missed.’