Residents of all ages gathered alongside serving personnel and veterans to mark 100 years since the historical landmark was unveiled to the public. It displays roughly 25,000 names of those who lost their lives at sea, who would have been without a grave and whose deeds would have been lost to time.

A 24-strong Royal Navy Guard of Honour set off from The D-Day Story museum in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, and formed up next to the memorial alongside former personnel and standard bearers. Veterans groups such as the Royal Navy veterans motorcycle club were also in attendance.

Vice Chairman of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Vice Admiral Peter Hudson CB CBE, expressed his honour to rededicate the landmark and welcomed those who attended. The Reverend Stephen Wilson, Royal Navy Chaplain, gave his blessing as The Last Post was played. A two-minutes silence was then unanimously upheld, with Reveille being played shortly afterwards. Wreaths were laid, shortly followed by the National Anthem.

Here are a selection of pictures taken to mark the occasion. A full report can be found here.

1 . Portsmouth Naval Memorial rededication service Portsmouth Naval Memorial rededication service to mark 100 years of the unveiling of the monument. Picture: Sarah Standing (041024-3000) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth Naval Memorial rededication service Portsmouth Naval Memorial rededication service to mark 100 years of the unveiling of the monument. Picture: Sarah Standing (041024-3034) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth Naval Memorial rededication service Portsmouth Naval Memorial rededication service to mark 100 years of the unveiling of the monument. Picture: Sarah Standing (041024-2989) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales