HMS Dauntless will supporting British Oversea Territories during the period of potentially catastrophic weather. The warship will be on hand to support those countries should the need arise.

It comes as the minister for the armed forces, Rt Hon James Heappey MP, met leaders in the Cayman Islands to discuss hurricane relief and regional security concerns.

HMS Dauntless. Picture: LA(PHOT) Guy Pool/Royal Navy

He said: ‘The deployment of HMS Dauntless is a demonstration of the UK’s commitment to the safety and stability of the Caribbean and the British Overseas Territories, both in response to natural disasters and countering organised crime.’

Mr Heappey, Conservative MP for The Wells constituency in Somerset, held talks governor Jane Owen and premier Wayne Panton in the Cayman Islands. He discussed the ongoing work to improve the capacity and resilience of the country.

This included talks regarding the Coast Guard, the Cayman Islands Regiment, and supporting the overseas territory in times of emergency. HMS Dauntless, a 152 metre long Type 45 Destroyer, will soon be beginning anti-drug trafficking patrols alongside other forces – providing a crucial first hand response.

Sailors will also be working alongside local services and authorities in the region. The US Coast Guard and other agencies will join them in combatting illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea.

