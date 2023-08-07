The destroyers and frigates of Maritime Group 2, lead by HMS Duncan, teamed up with international minehunters of Mine Counter Measures Group 2. They tested themselves against a challenging scenario – traversing a simulated minefield.

Warships and merchant vessels alike are vulnerable to sea mines. The exercise involved spreading out dummy explosives across a simulated narrow chokepoint.

The warships involved in the minefield exercise. Both task groups were lead by HMS Duncan.

This was then coupled with the risk of attack from hostile aircraft and fast attack craft, to make a formidable obstacle for passing ships and a realistic scenario which many vessels may face worldwide. Seven NATO warships from four countries proved their ability to overcome this complex challenge during the exercise.

The chokepoint – a narrow passage of water where freedom of manoeuvre is limited – funnels high volumes of traffic through a confined space. This makes vessels vulnerable to attack to land and sea-based opposition.

Nato ships are tasked to prepare for these sorts of scenarios to protect wealthy shipping lanes. Commodore Paul Stroude, Commander of Maritime Group 2, said: “Both the world economy and our daily existence are utterly reliant on merchant shipping. It is vital that we are able to keep these strategic routes open such that merchant vessels are able to pass through them safely.”

A Royal Navy gunner manning a Heavy Machine Gun on the ships flight deck during a training serial. Picture: PO Phot Lee Blease/Royal Navy.

The minehunters and a command and support ship (Turkey’s Erdek and the Italian ships Stromboli and Viareggio) used their specialist equipment and expertise to clear a safe route through the minefield. Maritime Group 2 vessels, including frigates Gokceada (Turkey) and Carabiniere (Italy) – bolstered by USS Ramage – followed safely in their wake while providing protection from air and surface attack.

Air and missile attacks were represented by computer simulation. These were defeated by a combination of long and short-range missile systems, such as HMS Duncan’s Sea Vipers, and her Phalanx Gatling guns.