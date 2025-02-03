Anxious and angry dockyard workers who are scared for their jobs went on strike outside a Royal Navy base.

Members of the Prospect union walked out this morning (February 3) after being left in the dark over the future of an “afloat services” contract. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Serco Maritime are currently renegotiating terms of the £1.2bn deal, with the government looking for a £250m reduction.

The News understands that redundancy consultations have already been made at Serco. Workers have been a part of previous contract discussions years ago, but are now being side-lined. Disgruntled workers gathered outside Trafalgar Gate, HMNB Portsmouth, to voice their displeasure. They later moved to Victory Gate.

Dockyard workers who work for Serco Maritime were on strike on Monday, February 3, 2025. The industrial action is taking place amid ongoing negotiations between the Ministry of Defence and Serco over a £250m reduction in the afloat services contract. Pictured is: (left) Gary Grainger, fuel supervisor on a coastal tanker with Serco. Picture: Sarah Standing (030225-1989) | Sarah Standing (030225-1989)

Dockyard workers - members of the Prospect union - striking outside HMNB Portsmouth on February 3. | The News

Nathan Morrison, Prospect’s negotiations officer, told The News: “Our members are angry because their employer hasn’t been listening to them. They have consistently ignored us around the talks of the contract. They have side-lined us and shut us out. They’ve not told us what the new contract is.”

Mr Morrison said an agreement between the government and Serco was expected to be signed next month, but this has been delayed further. Afloat services include covers all towage activities, bunkering and watering, tank cleaning, passenger services, trials work, munitions and nuclear safety activities for the Royal Navy - key infrastructure tasks which allows the force to carry out its duties.

“It covers vital work across the entire country,” Mr Morrison said. “There are financial pressures on the company due to the general move towards austerity, but putting it frankly, the employer has the ability to come to us.

Dockyard workers who work for Serco Maritime were on strike on Monday, February 3, 2025, outside HMNB Portsmouth. After being left in dark about the afloat services contract, many of them are scared for their jobs. | Sarah Standing (030225-9144)

“It’s not related to anything the MoD is saying, it’s down to the employer shutting us out and taking anti-union action against us. It feels like the employer believes they know better than the employees who do the job.”

Action short of a strike will take place from tomorrow (February 4), with the union having an industrial action mandate until June. Unite Union members in Portsmouth and elsewhere are being balloted for strike action due to the contract stalemate and safety fears.

Mr Morrison said significant harm could be caused by an overtime ban. The 32-year-old added: “There is potentially a lot of damage that can happen, which could get worse for the employer unless they come to the table. This is our first day of strike action, but it’s not necessarily going to be our only day. There is one or two months left, depending on the renewal of the contract and the signing date.

“Let’s get round the table and fix this. If Unite succeeds in their ballot, then there is a high chance of co-ordinated action together. There is the potential here for more action. We’re not going to rule it out on our end. We know we have disrupted Royal Navy operations today.”

The News was told by employees that previously planned shipping movements for HMS Tyne and Hurworth were rearranged, no tug masters are on hand, and one of the aircraft carriers was not fuelled. Mr Morrison said the urgency is on Serco and the MoD to get a deal, with the defence firm being the only company capable of carrying out the work.

Negotiations between Serco Maritime and the Ministry of Defence are rumbling on. | Sarah Standing (030225-1998)

He added: “The negotiations can go on as long as it needs to get a proper contract which meets the needs of the Navy, our members and the company. We can’t have any of that without the company talking to us. It could have significant ramifications if this action continues. We’ve played relatively nicely in the run up to this, but we will look at strategic action if the employer doesn’t come to the table. That could mean targeting dates when we know there are launches.”

One engineer and former Royal Navy veteran, who asked to remain anonymous, said there are “very high levels of anxiety” among the protestors, many of them patriots and former armed forces personnel. “We’re a very efficient workforce, and we want to deliver for the Royal Navy and the dockyard,” they added.

“We’re not taking this action for more pay. We’re taking it to save people’s opportunities and save the Royal Navy’s ability to deploy at any point in time in the year. We don’t want to disrupt any global programmes for HMS Prince of Wales, because we understand how important it is. We want to be involved in negotiations. That’s all we want.”

The engineer said an element of higher management at Serco have decided to side-line their workers. “This contract will be signed imminently, and yet we don’t know if many of my colleagues around here will have a job,” they added.

“It’s not a nice place to be in, and we would like an employer to be able to talk to their workforce as grown people. We’re adults and all have families. If hard decisions have to be made, we’re here to negotiate that.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “Royal Navy operational priorities – including the Continuous At Sea Deterrent and aircraft carrier – will not be affected during the strike. While this is a matter between the contractor and their workforce, we stand by to assist in the resolution process where appropriate.”

A Serco spokesperson said: “Our priority remains to provide vital services to the Royal Navy, and we are working in partnership with the MoD on the proposals for this contract to ensure the best outcome."