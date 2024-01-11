"As the departure date approaches, the camaraderie among the aircraft engineers is growing stronger, fuelled by shared experiences in Snowdonia and the collective pursuit of conquering the Three Passes Trail," she said. "Our dedication to both professional excellence and outdoor adventure reflects a harmonious blend of skills that will undoubtedly contribute to our success in this awe-inspiring trek through the heart of the Nepalese Himalayas." As part of their duties, the engineers are often deployed around the world to conduct repairs and assist in the recovery of helicopters used by the Fleet Air Arm, RAF and Army Air Corps. They can be called to anywhere from the Middle East to the Norwegian Arctic. While on their mission in Nepal, they'll face temperatures which could plummet to as low as -20C as they climb the Kongma La, Cho La and Renjo La trails. The crew will face perilous dangers such as altitude sickness and ferocious weather conditions. Four of the members have completed comprehensive outdoor remote first aid courses, allowing them to handle emergencies in remote locations and challenging landscapes. It typically takes 17 days to cover the 103-mile trek, beginning and ending in the capital Kathmandu.