Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMS Chiddingfold joined HMS Bangor and the Qatari Emiri Naval Force for a series of close manoeuvres and force protection tasks on August 29. This was ensure that the crews aboard the mine counter-measure vessels have all the knowledge and expertise necessary to carry out successful operations.

They joined the Qatari units and trained in their waters. Lieutenant Commander Matthew Teare, Commanding Officer of HMS Chiddingfold, added: “This exercise has allowed us the opportunity to work closely once again with our partners in the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Chiddingfold and OPV Sheraouh on August 29 in the Gulf. Picture: Ian Miller/Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This builds upon the relationships we developed during our support to maritime security at the Qatar FIFA World Cup in 2022. Exercises such as these ensure we can communicate effectively at the tactical level and are the foundations of closer ties in the future.”

The training exercises were split into two parts, with the first phase seeing ships’ companies visit each other’s vessels to compare what capabilities they have and how they operate the vessels. This included the Qatari Emiri Naval Force’s newest ship Offshore Patrol Vessel QENS Sheraouh-Q62.

SEE ALSO: Veterans aiming to raise cash for charities by competing in Screwball Rally

HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor then headed out to sea from Umm Al-Houl Naval Base with QENS Sheraouh to work alongside the Qatari Coastguard. They practiced sailing in close quarters – testing their skills and abilities of the ships’ bridge teams and force protection.

The aim of the exercises was to put the minehunters through their paces and make sure the crews are prepared for future operations. Picture: Ian Miller/Royal Navy.

Lieutenant Commander Andrew Platt, the Commanding Officer of HMS Bangor, said: “It has been a rewarding experience for my ship’s company to operate alongside our Qatari partners in their home waters.”“It was a particular privilege to be the first UK units to exercise at sea their newest vessel, the Musherib-class Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Sheraouh-Q62’.” Divers aboard HMS Bangor recently rescued a stricken turtle after eagle-eyed shipmates spotted the marine creature in distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from the exercises, the British ships have resumed their task of supporting the Royal Navy’s Operation Kipion. Warships are tasked with protecting merchant shipping lanes and allowing for them to sail freely.