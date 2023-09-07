Royal Navy: Portsmouth minehunter HMS Chiddingfold undertakes intense training with HMS Bangor and Qatar navy
HMS Chiddingfold joined HMS Bangor and the Qatari Emiri Naval Force for a series of close manoeuvres and force protection tasks on August 29. This was ensure that the crews aboard the mine counter-measure vessels have all the knowledge and expertise necessary to carry out successful operations.
They joined the Qatari units and trained in their waters. Lieutenant Commander Matthew Teare, Commanding Officer of HMS Chiddingfold, added: “This exercise has allowed us the opportunity to work closely once again with our partners in the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces.
“This builds upon the relationships we developed during our support to maritime security at the Qatar FIFA World Cup in 2022. Exercises such as these ensure we can communicate effectively at the tactical level and are the foundations of closer ties in the future.”
The training exercises were split into two parts, with the first phase seeing ships’ companies visit each other’s vessels to compare what capabilities they have and how they operate the vessels. This included the Qatari Emiri Naval Force’s newest ship Offshore Patrol Vessel QENS Sheraouh-Q62.
HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor then headed out to sea from Umm Al-Houl Naval Base with QENS Sheraouh to work alongside the Qatari Coastguard. They practiced sailing in close quarters – testing their skills and abilities of the ships’ bridge teams and force protection.
Lieutenant Commander Andrew Platt, the Commanding Officer of HMS Bangor, said: “It has been a rewarding experience for my ship’s company to operate alongside our Qatari partners in their home waters.”“It was a particular privilege to be the first UK units to exercise at sea their newest vessel, the Musherib-class Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Sheraouh-Q62’.” Divers aboard HMS Bangor recently rescued a stricken turtle after eagle-eyed shipmates spotted the marine creature in distress.
Following on from the exercises, the British ships have resumed their task of supporting the Royal Navy’s Operation Kipion. Warships are tasked with protecting merchant shipping lanes and allowing for them to sail freely.
Several drug-busts have taken place while the operation has been active.