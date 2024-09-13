A Royal Navy Commodore who worked as an apprentice at HMNB Portsmouth has been appointed its new commander.

It was announced today (September 13) that Commodore Marcel Rosenberg will take the helm of the naval base, replacing previous leader Commodore John Voyce. The Royal Navy announced on Facebook: “Today we bid farewell to Commodore John Voyce and welcome (back) Commodore Marcel Rosenberg to HMNB Portsmouth as our new Naval Base Commander.

Commodore Marcel Rosenberg (R) will take charge of HMNB Portsmouth and replace its previous leader Commodore John Voyce. | Royal Navy

Pictured: Cdre Rosenberg in the NBC office in HMNB Portsmouth. | Royal Navy

“Commodore Rosenberg has a long history with the Naval Base having started his career here as an apprentice and has experienced many other roles in and around the base since. Please join us in welcoming Cdre Rosenberg and wishing Cdre Voyce the best of luck in his next venture.”

Cdre Rosenberg was handed the key to the base as part of the ceremonial proceedings. He pursued a career in the engineering side of the Royal Navy after joining the force in 1988 as an apprentice. A flag lowering commemoration was held for Cdre Voyce outside the Victory Building.

Commodore Voyce became the boss of the base in 2022, having previously been in charge of HMS Sultan in Gosport for three years. Portsmouth has been at the centre of national commemorations throughout that time, including the 80th anniversary of D-Day where the UK remembered those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.

The base has also welcomed several international warships on their way to Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War. Both aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth, have also been deployed on forward missions through periods of being in Scotland for repairs.