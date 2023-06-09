HMS Blazer and HMS Dasher, part of the Royal Navy’s Coastal Forces Squadron, departed Portsmouth on Monday and headed to Northern France to commemorate the 79th anniversary of D-Day. The crews conducted a co-ordinated departure alongside Medusa, a WWII fast patrol boat, and original Coastal Forces vessel which served at Omaha Beach on D-Day.

The P2000s then went on to attend memorial events in in Normandy, hosted veterans onboard, and opened the ship to visitors whilst in Caen. Lt Henry Edwards, Commanding Officer of HMS Dasher, said ‘This has been a poignant and unique opportunity to pay our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to those who survived.

HMS Blazer and HMS Dasher heading from their Portsmouth home to Normandy for D-Day commemorations. Picture: Royal Navy/LPhot Stuart Dickson.

‘It was especially moving to meet veterans from the small ships of D-Day, which brought into focus the significant impact that coastal and patrol forces had throughout Op Neptune, the naval element of the Allied Invasion. Today, inspired by our predecessors, it is an honour to uphold the name of Coastal Forces Squadron as we operate in the UK, the Baltic, and the Arctic Circle, and continue to push the boundaries of what Coastal Forces can achieve.

During the second world war the Coastal Forces were mostly tasked with protecting the shipping around the UK coast and conducting clandestine operations against the enemy. The work was wrought with danger; operating in small wooden craft, heavily loaded with ammunition and high-octane fuel, brave young men went out night after night to conduct operations against the enemy.

Medusa, now owned by the Medusa Trust, was originally designed to provide an offshore anti-submarine screen for harbours. She is now active from Haslar Marina, Gosport – supporting CCF cadets, hosting veterans events, and as a living display of Coastal Forces heritage.

HMS Blazer and HMS Dasher. Picture: Royal Navy/LPhot Stuart Dickson.

Alan Watson, Chairman of the Medusa Trust and Captain of Medusa said: ‘We maintain and operate Medusa as a tribute to the Coastal Forces vessels and crews. It is always a huge privilege to operate with the Royal Navy, especially so on such an important occasion.’

The P2000 patrol crafts arrived in Caen and berthed at Pegasus Bridge, the exact spot where a glider-borne force from D Company, 2nd (Airborne) Battalion, landed 79 years earlier.

HMS Dasher. Picture: LH Dan Bladen/Royal Navy.