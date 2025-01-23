Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Proud” sailors aboard a Portsmouth-based warship protected undersea cables from a Russian spy ship.

HMS Tyne was joined by HMS Somerset to stalk the Putin’s surveillance vessel Yantar which crossed into British waters on Monday (January 20). The Moscow ship was spotted loitering in the English Channel, as well as the North Sea.

Commander Hugo Floyer, Commanding Officer for HMS Tyne, said: “It’s hard to overstate the importance of data cables, oil and gas pipelines, electricity cables for wind power and interconnectors that run under the sea, to the wealth and wellbeing of our island country.

Royal Navy frigate HMS Somerset flanking Russian ship Yantar near UK waters, with Portsmouth-based ship HMS Tyne also deployed to keep her eyes on the vessel. | Royal Navy/PA Wire

“We are proud to play a part in protecting these vast networks that are out of our sight and often out of our minds, but are so vital to our nation and allies. The ship’s company of HMS Tyne know how important this job is, and I know they are all incredibly proud to serve at sea and play a part securing the energy and data we all rely on every moment, every day.”

A Merlin helicopter was covertly launched from HMS Somerset, which used its powerful sensors to locate Yantar as it made its way north towards the English Channel. The Type 23 frigate closed in on Yantar’s location and intercepted it in the entrance to the Channel – south of the traffic separation scheme at Ushant, near France.

The warship took over shadowing duties from Nato allies when the Russian ship moved closed to France. Sailors used the Duke-class frigate’s radars and sensors to report on every move during the operation, as Yantar sailed towards the strait of Dover.

RFA Tidesurge monitoring the Russian submarine Novorossiysk. | Royal Navy

“The Royal Navy is always there when the nation needs, protecting our home and the waters that surround it,” HMS Somerset’s Commanding Officer Commander Matthew Teare said. “This is routine business for HMS Somerset’s ship’s company and the Royal Navy, but it is nonetheless vital work for the UK’s security and I am proud of the professionalism of my crew.”

Yantar was spotted in British waters in November, with a Royal Navy submarine having to surface to scare off the vessel. Threats to undersea cables have flared up over recent months, with an electricity pipeline running from Finland to Estonia being damaged in the Baltic Sea. Evidence sessions have been held with the defence select committee on how to combat such threats.

The UK will be leading Nordic Warden, an operation alongside Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) allies which will monitor the Russian shadow fleet. Prior to the incursion from Yantar, tanker RFA Tidesurge and a submarine hunting Merlin helicopter – 814 Naval Air Squadron’s Swordfish Flight – shadowed surfaced Russian submarine Novorossiysk, and frigate, RFS Boiky, as they headed north up the Channel over the course of a few days.

Flight Commander, Lieutenant Commander Mike Curd said: “Shadowing Russian units passing close to the UK is routine business, and having the anti-submarine warfare specialists from the RN’s Merlin Helicopter Force embarked adds another layer of security and ability to track the submarine should it dive. 814 Naval Air Squadron regularly embark their aircraft in Type 23 Frigates – and RFA units such as Tidesurge – both for training and routine constabulary operations around the British Isles.”

It’s the second time in three weeks the ship has shadowed Russian vessels past the UK, having been activated on Christmas Day to monitor the progress of corvette RFS Soobrazitelny.