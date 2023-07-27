Portsmouth-based HMS Dauntless completed a large-scale military exercise off the coast of Colombia, South America. Following a major overhaul, the £1bn warship was deployed to the Caribbean Sea.

As well as targeting narcotics criminals, HMS Dauntless will be working alongside the US Coast Guard and providing support and reassurance to British Overseas Territories during the region’s hurricane season – which lasts between June to November.

HMS Dauntless in Cartagena:HMS Dauntless is currently deployed in Colombia and took part in Exercise Unitas. Picture: LPhot Gareth Smith/Royal Navy.

The Type 45 destroyer – complete with brand new efficient engines – took part in the world’s longest-running multinational military drills, sailing into Cartagena in Colombia for Exercise Unitas. Unitas, Latin for “united”, dates back to 1959 and brings several nations to show a united front in the fight for stability and prosperity in the region.

It is considered the United States Southern Command’s most important exercise. HMS Dauntless’ Commanding Officer, Commander Ben Dorrington, said: “It is an honour to be here in Colombia to mark the bicentenary of the Armada Nacional Colombia and to test the capabilities of Dauntless with 20 allies and partners from across the region.”

HMS Dauntless took part in her first Unitas in 2012, with this drill being her second. The aim of the drill is to show the UK’s commitment to a closer relationship with Colombia – the only Latin American country to be a NATO partner nation.

The ship’s Wildcat from 815 Naval Air Squadron was in the thick of the action carrying Sting Ray light torpedoes, hunting down submarines and simulating attacks. Sailors used HMS Dauntless’ powerful array of sensors and alongside a US Navy P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the Wildcat showed its prowess in anti-submarine warfare.

HMS Dauntless is supporting British Overseas Territories during hurricane season, and combatting illicit drug smuggling. Picture: LPhot Gareth Smith/Royal Navy.

The aircraft was fitted with new weapon wings, which has the ability to hold a variety of armaments for use on a range of targets. It proves the craft’s ability to hunt and destroy submarines and ships.

Flight Observer, Lieutenant Wayne Henaghen, said: “Our ability to equip Wildcat with Sting Ray torpedoes demonstrates the versatility of the helicopter, and it is the combined effort of 815 Naval Air Squadron and HMS Dauntless which proves this capability on operations.” In total, 26 ships, three submarines, 25 aircraft and around 7,000 sailors and marines from 20 countries were involved in Unitas.

It took place off the coast of Cartagena as Colombia’s navy celebrated its 200th anniversary. The task group took part in warfare operations, including firing weapons and amphibious landings, while Dauntless operated in her main role as air defence destroyer.

Wildcat from 815 Naval Air Squadron carries a Sting Ray torpedo:Wildcat from 815 Naval Air Squadron carrying a Sting Ray torpedo. The helicopter worked alongside HMS Dauntless.

Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Martin Connell, hosted dignitaries and a reception on HMS Dauntless. He said: "We work very closely with the Armed Forces of Colombia and in particular the Colombia Navy in order to co-operate against illicit trading.”

The warship is now taking part in Caribbean patrols with a US Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, Royal Marines sniper team and the Wildcat helicopter on board – fully equipped to counter illicit trafficking. The destroyer is also on standby to provide humanitarian and disaster relief, providing a lifeline if a storm sweeps the region.