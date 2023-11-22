A Portsmouth-based ship has finished her operation in the Falkland Islands as tensions are building with Argentina.

HMS Medway is heading to the Caribbean following her nine month operation and will be replaced by her sister ship HMS Forth. The new right-wing Argentinian president, Javier Milei, was elected on Sunday and said Buenos Aires had "non-negotiable" sovereignty over the Falklands – known as The Malvinas

The populist politician said his government would "make every effort" to take the islands back "through diplomatic channels". A spokesperson for prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “The UK has no doubt about the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

HMS Medway berthed at East Cove port, her home in the Falklands. Picture: Royal Navy.

"The UK government will continue to proactively defend the Falkland islanders' right to self-determination.” Argentinian forces invaded the islands in a bloody conflict in 1982 which claimed the lives of 255 British service personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine servicemen.

The Royal Navy said the ongoing Falklands mission involving HMS Medway is focused on reassurance and to show support for the island community. Sailors visited the outlying hamlets, settlements and individual farms. Joint training was conducted with RAF, Army and authorities on a host of tasks.

This included search and rescue support, fishery protection and general maritime security. The RAF regularly took Medway’s sailors up for ‘acquaint’ flights to understand the size and topography of islands which cover an area roughly half the size of Wales.

Service personnel carrying out patrols in South Georgia. Picture: Royal Navy.

HMS Medway spent 105 days on patrol around the Falklands and neighbouring South Georgia, adding more than 16,500 nautical miles – equivalent so sailing three quarters of the way around the globe – to her tachometer. Sailors took advantage of guided tours to the old whaling stations which showcase remnants of a once-thriving industry.

Commander Jon Fletcher, Medway’s Commanding Officer, said: “I am extremely proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by my crew during our time in the Falkland Islands. Their hard work and commitment to our shared goals were fundamental in ensuring Medway left a positive legacy. We’re all now eagerly anticipate our return to the Caribbean.”