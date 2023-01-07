News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Royal Navy warship HMS Medway rescues crew of sinking tug in the Caribbean

THE CREW of a Royal Navy warship have rescued five people after their ocean-going tug sank in choppy seas in the Caribbean.

By Elsa Waterfield
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 12:20pm

HMS Medway – the Royal Navy’s permanent vessel in the region – saved the crew members who had taken refuge on a large band of sand their tug was towing when it began to flood.

The warship responded to the tug’s SOS message, which was sent at about 5pm UK time on Friday January 6, while it was 20 miles west of the island of Sint Maarten, near to the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla.

HMS Medway rescuing the crew of an ocean-going tug which started sinking off Anguilla in the Caribbean Picture: Able Seaman Mitchell 'Jack' Macguire/Royal Navy/PA Wire
Medway launched its sea boat, which a navy spokesman said was put to the limits of its capability with 30 knot winds and 5ft waves.

Medway’s boatswain petty officer – seaman specialist – Sarah Griffiths said: ‘Whilst we were cautious as we made our approach to the barge and tug, we were able to reassure the crew and transfer them clear of the barge safely. They were hugely grateful.’

The five crew were described as uninjured but shaken and were transferred to a search-and-rescue boat which took them to shore at Anguilla.

HMS Medway rescuing the crew of an ocean-going tug which started sinking off Anguilla in the Caribbean Picture: Able Seaman Mitchell 'Jack' Macguire/Royal Navy/PA Wire

Lieutenant Commander Carla Higgins, Medway’s executive officer, said: ‘The whole ship’s company leapt into action as soon as we made the decision to respond.

‘The swift-thinking and actions of the team were fantastic and we were thankful to be conducting routine maritime security operations in the area to become the on-scene commander working with the local authorities and assist the crew to safety.’

HMS Medway responded to the tug's SOS message which was sent at about 5pm UK time on Friday, January 6, while it was 20 miles west of the island of Sint Maarten, near to the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla Picture: Able Seaman Mitchell 'Jack' Macguire/Royal Navy/PA Wire