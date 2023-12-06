Royal Navy: Prime minister concerned by Iranian-backed rebels as HMS Diamond deployed to protect Red Sea ships
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Portsmouth-based Type 45 Destroyer was sent to the region after a British-owned ship was hit by a missile. Unity Explorer was one of three commercial vessels attacked in the vital shipping area on Sunday, with the US Military blaming Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for the assault.
Downing Street Mr Sunak and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, “shared their concerns about increasing attacks by Houthi militants, supported by Iran, against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea”. The spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister stressed the UK’s commitment to freedom of navigation and highlighted the deployment this week of HMS Diamond, a Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer, to bolster deterrence in the region and keep trade routes flowing.
"He also said the UK would continue to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and address the threat on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. Finally, the Prime Minister welcomed commitments to address extremist settler violence and intimidation, which was destabilising the situation in the West Bank.”
Red Sea attacks – “outrageous”
US military Central Command said the Unity Explorer sustained minor damage in the missile attack. Two other ships registered in Panama, Number 9 and Sophie II, were also damaged in the assault.
Guided-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down three drones during the attacks. Defence secretary Grant Shapps denounced what happened on X, formerly Twitter, and said the UK will continue to protect maritime security. He said: “I strongly condemn the outrageous and unlawful attacks on ships by Iran backed Houthi militants.”