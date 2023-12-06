Prime minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to “keep trade routes flowing” after the deployment of HMS Diamond to the Red Sea.

Downing Street Mr Sunak and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, “shared their concerns about increasing attacks by Houthi militants, supported by Iran, against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea”. The spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister stressed the UK’s commitment to freedom of navigation and highlighted the deployment this week of HMS Diamond, a Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer, to bolster deterrence in the region and keep trade routes flowing.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to protect trade routes after a British ship was one of three commercial vessels attacked by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. HMS Diamond has been deployed. During the attacks on Sunday, the American guide-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down three drones during the assault. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

"He also said the UK would continue to support efforts to de-escalate tensions and address the threat on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. Finally, the Prime Minister welcomed commitments to address extremist settler violence and intimidation, which was destabilising the situation in the West Bank.”

Red Sea attacks – “outrageous”

US military Central Command said the Unity Explorer sustained minor damage in the missile attack. Two other ships registered in Panama, Number 9 and Sophie II, were also damaged in the assault.