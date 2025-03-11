Princess Anne made her inaugural visit to the Royal Navy Sailing Association (RNSA) in Haslar Marina to mark its 90th anniversary. Her Royal Highness is a patron of the association, with its members getting the opportunity to speak to her about their experiences. The royal agreed to be the organisation’s admiral, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

She arrived and was accompanied by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire and welcomed by RNSA’s Chief Executive, Commodore (Retired) Philip Warwick and trustee and offshore sailor, Chief Petty Officer Katrina Daniels. Princess Anne chatted to several personnel and their families, alongside RNSA members, staff, and other stakeholders.

She learnt more about the wider impact the association was having in Gosport, with the RNSA making sailing widely accessible to a large naval community of roughly 5,000 people. A key moment during the visit was The Princess Royal’s presentation of the Life Flag Officer’s Burgee to the Royal Navy Sailing Association’s Manager, Wayne Shirley. The accolade was in recognition of his exceptional and longstanding support to the RNSA over many years.

He said: “It was an absolute honour to receive my Life Vice Commodore’s burgee from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. I am hugely passionate about Navy sailing and have enjoyed encouraging participation in our sport over many years. RNSA is an amazing Association and on its 90th year it is great to see it delivering so effectively for the naval community.”

As The Princess Royal departed, she was presented with a posy of flowers by Miss Arrielle Deane, one of the young crew members in Haslar. Cdre Warwick said: “The Royal Navy Sailing Association is absolutely thrilled and honoured that Her Royal Highness has agreed to be our Patron and Admiral on our 90th anniversary. Her endorsement will provide the ideal impetus and energy for the RNSA to further its charitable work and engagement with its members.”

More details about the RNSA, founded in 1935, can be found here. Pictures of the Royal visit can be seen below by clicking through the pages.

1 . The Princess Royal Gosport visit Pictured: HRH being presented with a posy of flowers by Miss Arrielle Deane, young crew member from the Royal Navy Sailing Association in Gosport. | Royal Navy Photo Sales

2 . The Princess Royal Gosport visit Pictured: HRH meeting members of the Royal Navy Sailing Association in Gosport on March 7. | Royal Navy Photo Sales

3 . The Princess Royal Gosport visit Pictured: HRH meeting members of the Royal Navy Sailing Association in Gosport on March 7. | Royal Navy Photo Sales