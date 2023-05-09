Royal Navy: £70m contract secured to kit out Portsmouth testing facility as Type 31 frigates project continues
A multi-million pound contract has been secured to kit out a Royal Navy testing facility in Portsmouth.
The £70m contract with Thales was put forward to bolster the testing grounds as they test equipment before it’s installed on the new Type 31 frigates. Work done at the Type 31 Mission System Shore Integration Facility – based at Portsdown Technology Park – will ensure the five new vessels can be operated safely by crew members.
James Cartlidge, minister for defence procurement, said: ‘I’m delighted to see this continued collaboration with industry, ensuring the critical combat capabilities on our Type 31 fleet will be not only world leading in terms of capability, but safe for our personnel.’ The Type 31 programme is currently supporting over 2,650 jobs., with the contract securing 30 more highly-skilled roles in Crawley.
Mr Cartlidge added: ‘Type-31 will be a critical asset to the Royal Navy and this significant investment will secure a number of highly-skilled jobs in Crawley, beyond the thousands of further jobs across the whole Type-31 programme.’
Manufacturing of the new ships is being spearheaded by engineering company Babcock International. Defence, equipment and support (DE&S) Director General Ships Vice-Admiral Paul Marshall said: ‘I am incredibly proud of the Type 31 team at DE&S who have worked collaboratively and with great endeavour to secure this critical contract as the ships move ever closer to entering service with the Royal Navy.’
The entire Type-31 fleet is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028 – entering service in 2030.
They will be equipped with MBDA’s Sea Ceptor, a supersonic anti-air missile defence system, a 57mm and two 40mm Bofors naval guns, and a 4D radar system. The vessels will be tasked with interception and disruption of illegal activity at sea, intelligence gathering, defence engagement, humanitarian support and other missions.
Commodore Steve Roberts, deputy director ships acquisition with the Royal Navy, said: ‘The Royal Navy is excited about the capability and flexibility that the T31 Class will bring. The ships will conduct critical maritime security tasks and the Type 31 Mission System Shore Integration Facility will play a vital role to ensure the ships are ready, and remain ready, to undertake these operations.’