The £70m contract with Thales was put forward to bolster the testing grounds as they test equipment before it’s installed on the new Type 31 frigates. Work done at the Type 31 Mission System Shore Integration Facility – based at Portsdown Technology Park – will ensure the five new vessels can be operated safely by crew members.

James Cartlidge, minister for defence procurement, said: ‘I’m delighted to see this continued collaboration with industry, ensuring the critical combat capabilities on our Type 31 fleet will be not only world leading in terms of capability, but safe for our personnel.’ The Type 31 programme is currently supporting over 2,650 jobs., with the contract securing 30 more highly-skilled roles in Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: HMS Dauntless put through gruelling training exercises

Type 31 frigate. Picture: Ministry of Defence.

Mr Cartlidge added: ‘Type-31 will be a critical asset to the Royal Navy and this significant investment will secure a number of highly-skilled jobs in Crawley, beyond the thousands of further jobs across the whole Type-31 programme.’

Manufacturing of the new ships is being spearheaded by engineering company Babcock International. Defence, equipment and support (DE&S) Director General Ships Vice-Admiral Paul Marshall said: ‘I am incredibly proud of the Type 31 team at DE&S who have worked collaboratively and with great endeavour to secure this critical contract as the ships move ever closer to entering service with the Royal Navy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire Type-31 fleet is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028 – entering service in 2030.

SEE ALSO: Cost of HMS Prince of Wales repairs revealed

They will be equipped with MBDA’s Sea Ceptor, a supersonic anti-air missile defence system, a 57mm and two 40mm Bofors naval guns, and a 4D radar system. The vessels will be tasked with interception and disruption of illegal activity at sea, intelligence gathering, defence engagement, humanitarian support and other missions.