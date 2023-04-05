The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has given a 10-year contract to QinetiQ in Gosport, as part of a £259m deal to design, build and safely operate the Royal Navy’s fleet.

As part of QinetiQ’s contract, it will handle stealth and structures, hydromechanics and maritime life support. The firm provides 1,500 jobs across Hampshire, and it’s believed the new contract has secured the long-term future of all 200 of its employees at Haslar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QinetiQ staff in Haslar, Gosport, celebrate the renwed contract with Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Contributed

Nic Anderson, chief executive of UK Defence at QinetiQ, said: ‘The renewal of this contract will sustain 200 jobs and key skills in Gosport for Royal Navy submarines and sub-surface warfare for years to come. We are extremely proud of our highly skilled and dedicated employees around the Solent region who continue to support the frontline, helping to ensure UK national security, soft power and vital maritime trade.

‘It will also reinvigorate our relationships with education and academia, supporting stem programmes to attract the next generation of naval architects, engineers and other vital roles.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage added: ‘This contract shows the Government’s commitment to defence activity in our local area supporting local jobs and skilled training opportunities for our future defence needs.

‘Establishing the Haslar site at as a centre of excellence for hydrodynamics is great news for Gosport and the UK.’