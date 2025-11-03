"Long overdue" decision for "early" call on new Royal Navy RAF jet with Aeralis Gosport project in pipeline
The government is looking to move on from BAE Systems’ Hawk T1 and T2 aircraft. Primarily used for aircraft training and air defence simulation - as well as ceremonially by the Red Arrows - the jets are reaching the end of their out of service date.
As set out in the Strategic Defence Review, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is aiming to pre-empt this by bringing in a more cost-effective capability. Aeralis’ advanced jet trainer (AJT) is one potential option. The reconfigurable modular aircraft is halfway through its design phase, and can be easily adapted for different uses. It’s primary focus will be on the advanced and technical phases of pilot training - preparing them for front-line operations - but can be altered for aerobatic displays.
A maritime variant is also included in the roadmap, with designs for it to be used alongside HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. Aeralis will be bringing in various technicians throughout the process, such as StandardAero in Fleetlands and Hamble Aerostructures. If chosen by the MoD, this could support hundreds of jobs in the regional supply chain.
Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative, said defence secretary John Healey should be just as excited as she is for a potential Aeralis bid. She called on the government to push ahead with a decision.
Speaking in the House of Commons on November 3, she said: “This would deliver around 600 skilled jobs. Will he ensure there’s an early decision on the replacement of the Hawk aircraft, and it fully reflects the opportunity to create high value jobs, drive exports, strengthen sovereign capability, and enable the UK to design ands build its new aircraft?”
Mr Healey responded: “Like her, I’m very excited about the defence industrial strategy. She’s right to urge me to make sure we take an early decision on the replacement for the hawk trainer. We will because this is a long overdue decision that should have been taken years ago by the previous administration, and the previous defence procurement minister.”