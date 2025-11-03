An “early” call will be made to procure a replacement jet to be used by the Royal Navy and RAF - with a Gosport deal in the pipeline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government is looking to move on from BAE Systems’ Hawk T1 and T2 aircraft. Primarily used for aircraft training and air defence simulation - as well as ceremonially by the Red Arrows - the jets are reaching the end of their out of service date.

Aeralis is developing an Advance Jet Trainer which could be used for Royal Navy and RAF. The firm will be bringing in StandardAero to develop the aircraft. The government said it is taking an early decision on the replacement of the Hawk aircraft. | Contributed

As set out in the Strategic Defence Review, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is aiming to pre-empt this by bringing in a more cost-effective capability. Aeralis’ advanced jet trainer (AJT) is one potential option. The reconfigurable modular aircraft is halfway through its design phase, and can be easily adapted for different uses. It’s primary focus will be on the advanced and technical phases of pilot training - preparing them for front-line operations - but can be altered for aerobatic displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A maritime variant is also included in the roadmap, with designs for it to be used alongside HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. Aeralis will be bringing in various technicians throughout the process, such as StandardAero in Fleetlands and Hamble Aerostructures. If chosen by the MoD, this could support hundreds of jobs in the regional supply chain.

Defence secretary John Healey and Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage. | Parliament TV

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative, said defence secretary John Healey should be just as excited as she is for a potential Aeralis bid. She called on the government to push ahead with a decision.

Speaking in the House of Commons on November 3, she said: “This would deliver around 600 skilled jobs. Will he ensure there’s an early decision on the replacement of the Hawk aircraft, and it fully reflects the opportunity to create high value jobs, drive exports, strengthen sovereign capability, and enable the UK to design ands build its new aircraft?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Healey responded: “Like her, I’m very excited about the defence industrial strategy. She’s right to urge me to make sure we take an early decision on the replacement for the hawk trainer. We will because this is a long overdue decision that should have been taken years ago by the previous administration, and the previous defence procurement minister.”