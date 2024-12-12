One of the UK’s newest military ships has arrived into Portsmouth this morning.

RFA Proteus sailed into HMNB Portsmouth just after 10am and was spotted near The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. A small cluster of people caught a glimpse of the vessel, which was sworn into service in October last year.

The Royal Navy website describes the Royal Fleet Auxiliary affiliated vessel as “the first of a new generation of survey and surveillance ships harnessing leading-edge technology and dedicated to monitoring underwater in areas of UK sovereign interest. She set to be used as platform for Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROUVs), and a testbed for other capabilities.

RFA Proteus sailing into Portsmouth on the morning of December 12. | Jonathan Davies

RFA Proteus was modified into a Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance Ship (MROSS) after previously being used as a platform supply vessel - under the name MV Topaz Tangaroa - between 2017 and 2022. She was purchased by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for £70m in February 2023.

A defence source told The Daily Express last year that RFA Proteus would be used in a more forward deployed capacity, protecting undersea infrastructure. They said: “This ship will be regularly deployed to monitor the 5,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines across the North Sea, as well as the extensive cable network. This is about protecting the UK and Europe from a clear and present danger.”

The national publication said RFA Proteus would house submersible drones, which could be launched in a range of weather conditions. Royal Navy personnel and Royal Marines can also be housed on the ship for operations.

Commodore David Eagles, of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, previously said at the ceremony where she was sworn into service: “It is a huge honour and responsibility for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary to be charged with crewing and operating RFA Proteus and delivering her unique, sovereign capability in partnership and collaboration with our Royal Navy, defence and government agency colleagues.”