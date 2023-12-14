Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prime minister Rishi Sunak made the suggestion as the UK makes further sanctions against individuals linked to Hamas, who are currently fighting Israeli forces in the region. He said he was “deeply concerned about the devastating impact of the fighting in Gaza on the civilian population” and that “too many people have lost their lives already”. Nearly 85 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3m population have been forced to flee their homes, and much of the northern part of the territory has been heavily shelled.

Mr Sunak told MPs in the House of Commons that, during a conversation with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, he “pressed him on opening up” the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow more aid into the enclave. The crossing is a Gaza border point that lies at the junction of both Israeli and Egyptian jurisdiction. He also said ministers are “actively exploring the opportunity for maritime corridors, something the UK is well-placed to lead”.

Mr Sunak added: “I can give my assurance that we will work night and day to get more aid to those who need it.” The prime ministers official spokesman said the Navy could “potentially” be involved in the plan to deliver aid to Gaza by sea. “We’re still exploring the possibility of using maritime routes to deliver aid in to Gaza,” the Downing Street spokesman said. “We are still exploring the maritime routes, using some of our facilities and capabilities in the area.” HMS Diamond, HMS Lancaster and other vessels have already been deployed to the gulf.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is looking to utilise Royal Navy assets to deliver aid to Palestinian citizens in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Mr Sunak faced questions in the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on December 13, 2023. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images.

UK issues fresh sanctions against Hamas-linked individuals

Leaders and financiers of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), another group involved in the October 7 assault on Israel, have had sanctions imposed on them by the UK and USA. Mahmoud Zahar, the Gaza-based co-founder of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, is among those targeted.

The Foreign Office said the sanctions would cut off access to finance through asset freezes and impose travel restrictions on individuals. Hamas, a proscribed organisation in the UK, and PIJ have already been sanctioned by London. Foreign secretary Lord Cameron said yesterday: “Hamas can have no future in Gaza.

HMS Diamond is currently deployed in the Red Sea alongside HMS Lancaster and other vessels. Pictured is the Type 45 destroyer sailing past the Round Tower in Portsmouth. Picture: LPhot Henry Parks

"Today’s sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad will continue to cut off their access to funding and isolate them further. We will continue to work with partners to reach a long-term political solution so that Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace.” Others targeted include Ali Baraka, Hamas’s head of external relations. Officials in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said Mr Baraka has publicly defended the October 7 attacks and sought to justify the taking of hostages.

Maher Obeid, a political leader who is said to have held senior positions in Hamas, and Akram al-Ajouri, the Syria-based deputy secretary general of PIJ and leader of its military wing, also feature on the list. Financiers hit with sanctions include Khaled Chouman and Rida Ali Khamis, whom the Foreign Office said have channelled funds to Hamas through their Lebanon-based currency exchanges. Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik completes the list, with the FCDO citing him as an Algeria-based financier for Hamas whom the department says has helped run the organisation’s overseas investment portfolio.