Further strike action has been planned by Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) personnel following demonstrations in Portsmouth and elsewhere.

Members of the Nautilus International union will be walking out on September 3 - Merchant Navy Day. Sailors and engineers previously gathered near Whale Island, the home of HMS Excellent, last Thursday (August 15), with officers also going on industrial action for the first time.

The row with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is centred around pay and conditions, with union members feeling “overworked, underpaid and undervalued”. Director of organising Martyn Gray said: “After the first officer strike in the history of the service, it is disappointing that the Ministry of Defence have still not presented us with an offer.

Nautilus International union members are set to go on strike again as the row between Royal Fleet Auxiliary sailors and the Ministry of Defence continues. A previous demonstration was held in Portsmouth near Whale Island. | The News

“Our members continued resolve to stand up for themselves and their colleagues is a testament to the strength of feeling. It is therefore fitting that the next day of strike action will coincide with Merchant Navy Day. A day where we remember the sacrifice of merchant seafarers during peacetime and during wartime, as well as highlighting the vital importance of merchant seafarers in delivering global trade, maintaining resilient supply chains and supporting national security.”

Royal Fleet Auxiliary staff, who are members of the Nautilus International Union, staged a demonstration near the military base on Whale Island last week. They have gone on strike in a bitter row with the Ministry of Defence over pay and working conditions. They believe they are “overworked, underpaid and undervalued”. | The News

Captain Simon Booth, who served in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary for 37 years, has said he is not surprised by the strikes which union members have taken. People have walked out due to a lack of pay and proper working conditions. | Contributed

The MoD is holding pay discussions with the RMT union this week for seafarers at the RFA and rail workers. Union representative Helen Kelly previously said continued strike action would have ramifications for the Royal Navy - causing them problems on deployments. RFA personnel provide logistical and engineering support to sailors while on deployment. This can be in conflict zones and in emergency situations.

Former Captain Simon Booth, who served for 37 years, painted a bleak picture of the RFA where sailors were working multiple jobs, getting burnt out and looking for alternative employment due to the lack of competitive salary. Mr Gray said RFA staff have seen a 30 per cent pay cut in real terms since 2010. The MoD implemented a 4.5 per cent pay increase, which resulted in members walking out. “We remain open for negotiations but our position is clear, our members need a pay rise reflecting the rate of inflation and a pathway to pay restoration to bring this dispute to an end,” he added.

The MoD said they are working to minimise the operational impact of strike action, with ministers already holding talks to resolve the problem. The RFA is currently consulting members on a series of new recruitment and retention initiatives, as well as options to increase the flexibility of work. Armed forces personnel belonging to the Navy, British Army and RAF have already received a five per cent, which the MoD said covers RFA staff.

A spokesperson previously said: “The Royal Fleet Auxiliary are highly valued, and we are committed to listening to their concerns and keeping a continued dialogue with them to address the issues they have raised.”