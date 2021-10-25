Prince Michael of Kent told guests and dignitaries he was ‘proud’ of the ‘impressive’ new set of facilities for HMS King Alfred that will help strengthen the reservists’ bond with the Royal Navy and elevate training.

The reserve unit was moved earlier this year from Whale Island to Watering Island - representing the largest part of an £11m refurbishment of the area at the southern end of the dockyard.

Pictured is: Cdr Geoff Bewley (right), ex CO HMS King Alfred chats with the Duke of Kent, Prince Michael. Picture: Keith Woodland (231021-144)

The pomp and ceremony rededication of HMS King Alfred, saw the prince attend in his capacity as Honorary Rear Admiral Royal Naval Reserve, and Commodore-in-Chief of the Maritime Reserve.

He told those present: ‘Maritime reserves hold a key position as a fully integrated part of the whole force. For you, the ship’s company of this impressive new unit, I’m very proud to rededicate HMS King Alfred in her new home here in the heart of the dockyard.

‘I’ll continue to watch your future with interest as you go from strength to strength.’

Commodore of Maritime Reserves Mel Robinson said: ‘We are delighted to welcome his highness Prince Michael of Kent here as our guest of honour. He is a long standing member of the maritime reserves and one of our most active supporters. We are very grateful to you for joining us.’

She added: ‘HMS King Alfred is a credit to the maritime reserves. You are families, friends and employers so thank you very much for taking the time to join us on this really important and special day.’

Sub-lieutenant Ruth Sadler, who was a standard bearer during the service, said: ‘It’s fantastic to now officially be here at the naval base.

‘When I joined HMS King Alfred we were at Whale Island and then we had a break when we were training virtually. During that time King Alfred at the dockyard was being made ready for us so it’s been really exciting to come back to this new venue and then to have the rededication was fantastic.

‘King Alfred has now been kitted out with the latest gear and everything we’re going to need to train.

‘We’re also waterside so we’re going to be a regional hub for all the waterside training to enhance our seamanship training skills as well.’

Speaking of why she wanted to be a reservist, she added: ‘I love being on the water and on board the warships. There’s something so traditional which is part of our culture.’

Meanwhile Recruit Katie Stocks, the youngest member of the ship’s company, continued the naval tradition of cutting the cake.

The 18-year-old reservist from Poole, who was joined for the cutting by the prince, who had earlier performed another tradition by ringing the new bell three times, said: ‘It was good - it was an experience. (The prince) was really friendly and joked.’

She added: ‘The new centre is amazing. The first night we came we had a tour which was really good. We were shown all these new facilities like simulators. I can’t wait to use them.

‘All the people you meet are so welcoming and everyone is in the same boat.’

