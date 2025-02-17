Vladimir Putin’s task force were monitored by HMS Iron Duke and other vessels as they made their way back to the Baltic. Reuters reports the vessels were carrying ammunition used in Syria, withdrawing from the country following the ousting of president Bashar al-Assad in December - a close ally of the Russian president.

Royal Navy ships HMS Iron Duke and HMS Tyne were joined by a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron and RFA Tideforce, as they reported on every move Moscow’s vessels made. Defence secretary John Healey told Reuters: “These ships were retreating from Syria after Putin abandoned his ally Assad, yet they were still armed and full of ammunition. This shows Russia is weakened but remains a threat."

Commander David Armstrong, HMS Iron Duke’s Commanding Officer, said: “Whilst this particular Russian task group was not assessed to pose a specific threat to the UK, this closely coordinated operation demonstrates our steadfast determination to protect our nation’s territorial seas and Critical National Infrastructure; on which our economic prosperity depends. It is not enough to hope passing non-allied warships will not threaten our maritime security – we will be there to make sure they can’t.”

The Russian task force involved landing ships RFS Aleksandr Otrakovskiy and RFS Ivan Gren, merchant vessels Sparta, Sparta II and General Skobelev, and the oiler Yelnya. They departed from the Mediterranean and sailed through the the busy shipping lane to the Channel. Portsmouth and Plymouth-based sailors used a range of sensors to accurately report their movements.

RFA Tideforce was the first UK ship to escort the task group, just west of Brest on the French coast. The Russian group broke off into two groups, with the Wildcat from 815 Naval Air Squadron and RAF P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft keeping their watchful eyes on them.

Lieutenant Matt Cavill, HMS Tyne’s Executive Officer, said: “This has been a particularly intense period for HMS Tyne. It is credit to the team on board that they have been able to switch from the demands of delivering Navigation Training at Sea for the Royal Navy, to shadowing Russian Warships as they transit through UK Waters.”

This is not the first time Russian ships have been monitored recently. with HMS Somerset’s sailors being recalled on Christmas Day to shadow vessels through the Channel.

1 . Portsmouth ships shadow Russian Task Force HMS Iron Duke escorting a Russian warship Alexander Otrakovsky through the English Channel. | Royal Navy Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth ships shadow Russian Task Force HMS Iron Duke and HMS Tyne making their approach on a Russian warship. | Royal Navy Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth ships shadow Russian Task Force Alexander Otrakovsky sailing through the English Channel. | Royal Navy Photo Sales